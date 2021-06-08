Published: 9:24 AM June 8, 2021

Police have been cracking down on the use of illegal e-scooters in Wisbech. - Credit: Policing Fenland

Police in Wisbech stopped three e-scooter riders in Wisbech last night (Monday).

The Neighbourhood Policing Team issued one rider with a Section 59 warning, and the other two were children.

A Section 59 warning allows the police to issue drivers a warning if officers believe a vehicle has been used in a manner which causes “alarm, distress or annoyance”.

One e-scooter rider was issued with a Section 59 warning when stopped by police on Monday evening. - Credit: Policing Fenland

The parents of the two children stopped were contacted and given in-person advice on the current legislation around e-scooters.

Last month, a 78-year-old woman suffered horrific injuries after being knocked over by an e-scooter rider in Wisbech town centre.

Following the incident, police have been carrying out extra patrols focused on the latest, but illegal, two-wheeled craze.

The outcome of the latest crackdown patrol was posted on the Policing Fenland Facebook page.

Two children riding e-scooters were among those stopped by police on Monday evening (June 7). - Credit: Policing Fenland

You may also want to watch:

It advised: “You can’t ride e-scooters in any public place and you can only ride them on private property with the permission of the land owner.

“There are trials going on elsewhere within Cambridgeshire / UK but you have to hire the e-scooter and at least have a provisional driving licence to use on the roads.”