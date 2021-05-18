Published: 12:32 PM May 18, 2021 Updated: 12:33 PM May 18, 2021

Police in Wisbech are targeting e-scooter riders after a 78-year-old woman was serious injured in a hit-and-run incident. - Credit: Policing Fenland

Police in Wisbech have engaging with illegal e-scooter riders after a 78-year-old woman was left with horrific injuries in a hit-and-run incident.

As promised, Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s neighbourhood team carried out extra patrols focussing on the latest two-wheel trend, illegal e-scooters.

Officers have been handing out information leaflets to riders and asking them to walk their scooters home, one was even seized by police.

A police spokesperson said: “Wisbech Neighbourhood Policing Team have been out in Wisbech tonight in relation to persons riding e-scooters.

“A lot of people are not aware of the law on e-scooters so we have been handing out flyers and have been educating people.

You may also want to watch:

“However, one person did not listen to our advice and was seen 10 minutes later riding his e-scooter after he was told to walk it home.

“The rider was stopped, e-scooter seized and a section 59 warning issued; further work will be ongoing in relation to this, watch this space.”