Breakup and burglary! Couple's chaos after £101m win on Euromillions
Pearce Bates and Harry Rutter
- Credit: PA
On Friday October 7, 2011, Dave and Angela Dawes from Wisbech won the Euromillions jackpot, receiving a grand total of £101,203,600.70.
At the time, Dave Dawes, a shift supervisor for Premier Foods, was overjoyed: "We were watching TV and the EuroMillions draw show came on so we kept watching, not thinking we would win anything.
"We got our tickets out and watched in shock as, one by one, the numbers came up on the line I'd chosen.
"We couldn't believe it. It was too late to call Camelot so I kept the ticket on me all night until the morning but we didn't sleep a wink."
Angela Dawes, a former volunteer for the British Heart Foundation, was equally overwhelmed: "It doesn't feel real, even now - it just doesn't feel real."
However, it hasn't all been plain sailing for the duo since the win.
So, what is life like after winning £101 million?
Initial plans:
Initially, the pair had many dreams and hopes to fulfil.
Dave - a lifelong Chelsea fan who had worked as a steward at one time - set his sights on a property near the ground, where he could "have Frank Lampard come over for a cup of tea".
Angela, meanwhile, had other plans: "Dave has already bought me an engagement ring but he will be buying me a better one now!
"My dad doesn't drive but he's already put a request in for a Rolls Royce just to polish it."
Reported breakup:
In November 2013, it was reported that the couple had separated following arguments over how to spend their winnings.
Dave moved to his £3.5 million penthouse in Chelsea, whilst Angela remained at the couple's mansion in Surrey.
A family source told reporters at the time: "What I have been told is that they went their separate ways.
"They have definitely broken up.
"'It is to do with the money, they have been rowing about how to spend it.
"Money is the route of all evil - too much money and not enough ways to spend it."
The pair later overcame their differences.
Court battles:
Despite the duo's relationship having improved, their relationship with Mr Dawes' son declined.
In 2017, a court ruled that Dave Dawes did not need to continuing paying money to his son Michael, 32 at the time.
The individual had been claiming that his father and stepmother must financially support him for the rest of their lives.
The judge ruled that Michael had been provided with enough funds to have a comfortable life.
Burglary:
In May 2020, the couple were bound with cable ties and struck by burglars, during a robbery of their mansion.
The duo's £4 million Grade II home, formerly owned by singer Tom Jones, was deprived of £20,000 in cash on the night.
Jewellery and a Range Rover were also taken from the property.
Three men were arrested following the theft, but the case was dropped due to a lack of evidence.
This month saw another massive Euromillions win for another couple in the UK.
Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, scooped a record-breaking £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket in the draw on Tuesday May 10.
The couple told the PA news agency they planned to share the win with extended family, with even Mr Thwaite’s ex-wife being “over the moon” for them.
Mr Thwaite, a communications sales engineer, and Mrs Thwaite, who runs a hairdressing salon with her sister, have been married for 11 years and have two primary school-aged children. Mr Thwaite has two university-aged children from a previous marriage.
Mr Thwaite said he had already handed his notice in at work, and despite not being “a great car person”, the 49-year-old told PA he wanted to upgrade his small Hyundai to his dream car – a Skoda Superb estate.
Asked how many bedrooms the couple had searched for with their dream home on the property website, 44-year-old Mrs Thwaite said: “It’s not the number of bedrooms, it was just the top amount you could spend.”