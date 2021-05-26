Published: 3:33 PM May 26, 2021

Wisbech Town's walking footballers kept their title hopes in the Peterborough & District Walking Football League alive in their latest round of fixtures. - Credit: Wisbech Town WFC

Wisbech Town’s walking footballers remain in title contention after two competent displays.

Jonny Pearce’s side remained unbeaten with four points from six in their latest the Peterborough & District Walking Football League fixtures on Sunday, May 23.

New signing David Frosdick featured for Wisbech, who returned from their trophy triumph in Sutton on Sea with games against Stamford Strollers and Boston United Community.

Wisbech got off to the perfect start against Stamford, Steve Wyness tucking home while the Strollers goalkeeper was kept busy through Wyness and Scott Sawers.

The Fenmen were caught cold as a sharp effort drew Stamford level, before they took the lead with a well-executed finish.

But it was Frosdick who restored parity to net a debut goal with the aid of a deflection as both sides were all-square at half-time.

Wisbech improved after the break and Wyness proved to be the hero with a second half hat-trick to ensure his side ran out 5-2 winners.

In the second game against Boston, Wisbech found United ‘keeper Danny Tempest in inspired form as they took the lead through Chris Bradford.

But despite Wisbech’s dominance, they fell further behind to the league leaders when a shot flashed past Fenmen goalkeeper John Knight.

Sawers did reduce the deficit for Town, as they laid siege on the Boston goal from then on.

Knight was called into action to keep Wisbech in the game, which proved crucial as Sawers, who was off balance, managed to slide the ball into the bottom corner to earn a 2-2 draw with seconds remaining.

“The lads continued their performance from Sutton on Sea and I was really pleased that Steve Wyness managed to get back on the scoresheet as his goals had dried up recently,” Pearce said.

“I think it’s fair to say we dominated both games and played some really attractive football.

“It was only a fabulous keeper that stopped us from getting maximum points, but we are still in the mix for the league and with two weeks to go, it’s all to play for.”

Wisbech are next in league action on Sunday, June 27 when they play Netherton United ‘A’ and Harborough Town’s red and yellow sides.