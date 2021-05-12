Published: 4:58 PM May 12, 2021

It was a seaside trip to savour for Wisbech Town’s walking footballers as they secured their first tournament win in two years.

The team took part in an over 50s seven-a-side at Sutton on Sea in Lincolnshire with the nine-strong squad of John Knight, Ben Baylis, David Frosdick, Paul Murray, Richard Mellor, Darren McManus, Warren Clark, Scott Sawers and Steve Wyness.

Wisbech were placed in Group A with Peterborough League rivals Stamford Strollers, and it was Town who dominated proceedings.

But despite the pressure continuing after the break, Jonny Pearce’s men failed to break the deadlock in an opening 0-0 draw.

The Fenmen did manage to net their first goal of the tournament in their second match against Grimsby Corinthians courtesy of Wyness’ penalty after being fouled in the build-up.

You may also want to watch:

Grimsby did look promising in attack, as the defensive trio of Mellor, Baylis and Frosdick stood firm to earn Wisbech a slender one-goal win.

Wisbech continued the momentum with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Sutton Sharks A, Scott Sawers grabbing a hat-trick.

Wisbech Town's walking football team won their first tournament in two years in Sutton on Sea. - Credit: Wisbech Town WFC

His screamer was followed by McManus’ strike just shy of half-time, before Sawers completed his treble in a dominant display.

Wisbech, who then played out a goalless draw with group runners-up Louth, upped a gear in the semi-finals with a 3-0 win over Alford.

McManus’ strike followed by goals for Clark and Sawers secured the Fenmen’s spot in the final against Louth.

After Clark latched onto a pinpoint pass from Frosdick to score, he then turned provider for Sawers to seal success.

Jonny Pearce, manager of Wisbech Town's walking football team, with the trophy. - Credit: Wisbech Town WFC

“I couldn’t be prouder of the lads,” Pearce said.

“We have always been in the latter end of tournaments, but we wanted that winning feeling back; we got it and we will not be waiting another two years for the next one.”

Captain Richard Mellor added: “Everyone played their part and it was great to be involved.”

*Wisbech Town fell to a 2-1 friendly defeat at Southern League outfit Biggleswade on Saturday, Danny Draper scoring the Fenmen goal.

Brett Whaley’s side next travel to Fakenham Town on May 22.

Jamie Short and Jack Friend struck for March Town in their 2-2 friendly draw with United Counties League side Huntingdon Town last weekend.