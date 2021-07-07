Published: 4:48 PM July 7, 2021

Wisbech Town cruised to a 6-2 victory over FC Parson Drove in their first pre-season fixture. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Wisbech Town FC boss Brett Whaley admitted his side’s first pre-season game was “an eye opener" against lower tier opponents, despite cruising to victory.

The Fenmen opened their friendly schedule with a 6-2 home win over FC Parson Drove on Tuesday, who stepped in for a midweek clash after original opponents Holbeach United dropped out.

The game was a chance for Whaley to experiment new ideas, new signings and perhaps a different style of playing in what was, in essence, a local derby.

“We gave poor goals away, we looked disjointed at times and we played some nice football and created chances at times,” he said.

“It felt like a local derby, which is probably a good thing because it means your intensity has to be right.”

Defender Ben Richards and striker Dylan Edge scored twice each, while Liam Marshall and Toby Allen also got on the scoresheet against a valiant step six Drove.

Club legend Jon Fairweather also returned to the fold, for a side that was without the likes of Charlie Congreve, Eoin McQuaid and Tom Mcleish who are all self-isolating.

“Tuesday was an eye opener for us because it meant we had to reshuffle,” Whaley said.

“We knew they would be a challenge, bearing in mind we got goals late on to make the result more convincing because we moved the ball better and they probably tired.

“I think that was one positive that we probably played our best when it went to 3-2.”

Wisbech look ahead to welcoming step three side Peterborough Sports to the Elgoods Fenland Stadium on Saturday, 3pm, before a trip to St Ives Town next Tuesday.

They are friendlies Whaley believes will act as different tests for his squad, but challenges that will benefit his team ahead of another year at step four.

The Fenmen chief is not looking to add to his current crop of players, but did not rule out a potential signing as the new season draws nearer.

“Peterborough and St Ives will be at it and in our first league game, the other team will be at it, so there’s no point going into a slow pre-season friendly,” he said.

“You look at us as a squad and everyone showed patches of what they’re capable of.

“If somebody becomes available that we feel will strengthen the group, we’ll look at it, but we don’t want to get into a conveyor belt situation.

“The players have got eight games to prove themselves, learn how to play together and to try and get themselves into the side for that first game.”