Published: 12:07 PM June 29, 2021

Jon Fairweather (right) has returned to Wisbech Town FC, where he has made over 400 appearances. Here, Jon is pictured with club chairman Paul Brenchley. - Credit: Ian Carter

He’s made over 400 appearances for Wisbech Town FC, but for one returning hero, he believes there is still plenty to prove.

Jon Fairweather has returned to the Elgoods Fenland Stadium after leaving the Fenmen in 2019, and the club legend has since been greeted with messages of support from friends, family and supporters.

Fairweather will return to step four football having helped the team secure safety in the then Northern Premier League Division One East.

“I know and played for Brett previously, and he said he’d learnt a lot from what he did before,” he told the Talk of the Fens podcast.

“I took that as if he learnt about the level and what he was trying to do, so that was a big part.

“It’s an exciting time to get back involved when the place feels like it’s got a bit of confidence and excitement about it.”

Fairweather, who has made 410 appearances and scored 40 goals in almost nine years at Wisbech, played for step five outfit Holbeach United in a shortened 2020-21 season.

One of the reasons for leaving Fenland was due to increased travelling to games, alongside the birth of his child.

But with Wisbech now being placed in the new Northern Premier League Division One Midlands for next season, Fairweather hopes he can still make a positive impact on a club he calls his ‘second home’.

Here's what @brettw123 had to say on the return of the popular defender: "Jonno has absolutely everything we need to help us develop as a side." — Wisbech Town FC (@wisbechtownfc) June 9, 2021

“It was much of a muchness, so it was a case of do I test myself higher at Wisbech or stay at Holbeach. A big part was having another crack at step four,” he said.

“I still don’t look at myself as a 30-year-old and experienced; I still feel like one of the young kids coming through.

"I’m subconsciously thinking ‘I hope I can still do this’.

“I don’t want to make an idiot of myself and hopefully, everyone works together and don’t see it as a name that’s come back and thinks he’s the best, because that’s not the case.”

Wisbech Town start their pre-season campaign at Holbeach on Saturday, July 3, 3pm.

PRE-SEASON FIXTURES

JULY

3 – Holbeach United (H), 3pm

10 – Peterborough Sports (H), 3pm

13 – St Ives Town (A), 7.45pm

17 – Godmanchester Rovers (H), 3pm

24 – Thetford Town (H), 3pm

27 – Deeping Rangers (A), 7.45pm

31 – Dereham Town (H), 3pm

AUGUST

7 – Biggleswade (at Bedford Town), 3pm