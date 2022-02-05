Wisbech Town battle strong in defeat on Fenmen favourite's return
- Credit: Erin Larham
Dick Creasey failed to cap his Wisbech Town homecoming in the best possible way, but his team certainly defied expectations.
A Jonathan Margetts 78th-minute header ensured visitors Stamford would steal all three points in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands today (Saturday).
That defeat was Creasey’s first game since returning as Wisbech caretaker boss on February 4 following the departures of joint-bosses Arran Duke and Mark Warren.
But despite having limited time to meet the squad before kick-off, the Fenmen favourite was pleased with their performance.
“They worked their socks off and I don’t think anyone can deny we should have got something out of the game,” said Creasey.
“I didn’t meet the players until 1.30pm today, and to be honest, I didn’t know what a lot of them looked like.
“We probably had the better clear cut chances, but you need that bit of something special to put these chances away.”
Wisbech battled competently against a Stamford side chasing promotion, and were at times unlucky not to score.
Most Read
- 1 Body found on town playing field
- 2 A47 weekend closure from Wisbech to Guyhirn
- 3 CCTV appeal after baby clothes worth up to £15,000 stolen from boutique
- 4 Suspected drink driver arrested after late night police chase
- 5 Woman threatened with meat cleaver during £10,000 robbery
- 6 Familiar face returns to Wisbech Town after joint-bosses quit
- 7 Councillors back calls to withhold high street scheme details
- 8 'It means everything' - family joyous as memorial bench due to return
- 9 MP Steve Barclay appointed chief of staff to Boris Johnson
- 10 Burglary damage is 'heart-wrenching' says shop owner
Toby Allen went closest to scoring after forcing goalkeeper Danny Haystead into a strong save, before Stamford struck from a long throw-in.
Aaron Hart was then dismissed for a late foul, but a pleasing display left Creasey wondering why the team is battling for survival at step four.
“I said to the boys 'what disappoints me is on this performance, how are we in this mess?'” he said.
“It’s going to be a fight, but I think we’ve got the boys who are prepared for that.”
Creasey is due to take charge of Wisbech’s league clash at Spalding United, managed by ex-Fenmen boss Brett Whaley, on Tuesday night, 7.45pm.
But although he plans not to take charge until the end of the season, he hopes the club can find a long-term solution.
“I think it would be a disaster if Wisbech went down to step five,” Creasey added.
“Wisbech is in my heart, but long-term, I’m not the answer.
“The club have got to work quickly to try and get somebody in who can get performances like versus Stamford week in, week out and get the points to stay in the league.”
Wisbech visit Sporting Khalsa on February 12, 3pm.
*Wisbech St Mary, who were without a fixture this weekend, visit UEA in Eastern Counties League First Division North next Saturday, 3pm.
FC Parson Drove earned a 2-1 win at Whittlesey Athletic in the same division.
Drove return to action at Needham Market Reserves on February 19.
Wisbech Town: Luke Pearson; Aaron Hart, Tom Mcleish, Jack Keeble, Luke Wilson (C), Sam Murphy, Danny Draper, Layton Maddison, Enoch Opayinka (sub Joe Gascoigne, 83’), Toby Allen (sub Avelino Vieira, 63’), Tyler Knowles (sub Brody Warren, 72’).
Unused sub: Theo Lukyamuzi.
Cautions: Wisbech Town - none.
Sent off: Wisbech Town - Hart (foul).
Man of the match: Layton Maddison.
Referee: Mr Alistair Wilson.
Attendance: 207.