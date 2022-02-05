Layton Maddison (left) impressed for Wisbech Town in their 1-0 defeat at home to Stamford. - Credit: Erin Larham

Dick Creasey failed to cap his Wisbech Town homecoming in the best possible way, but his team certainly defied expectations.

A Jonathan Margetts 78th-minute header ensured visitors Stamford would steal all three points in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands today (Saturday).

That defeat was Creasey’s first game since returning as Wisbech caretaker boss on February 4 following the departures of joint-bosses Arran Duke and Mark Warren.

But despite having limited time to meet the squad before kick-off, the Fenmen favourite was pleased with their performance.

“They worked their socks off and I don’t think anyone can deny we should have got something out of the game,” said Creasey.

Wisbech press forward as Layton Maddison has possession from around 25 yards from goal, central position. Blasts wide of the bottom corner. 38’ #fenmen — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) February 5, 2022

“I didn’t meet the players until 1.30pm today, and to be honest, I didn’t know what a lot of them looked like.

“We probably had the better clear cut chances, but you need that bit of something special to put these chances away.”

Wisbech battled competently against a Stamford side chasing promotion, and were at times unlucky not to score.

Stinging shot from Toby Allen, who cuts inside from the left, as Haystead has to dive to his left to parry away from the bottom corner. Wisbech testing the visitors. 61’ #fenmen — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) February 5, 2022

Enoch Opayinka stretches to latch onto a Maddison cross at the back post for Wisbech. The former’s shot is saved one-handed by Haystead low to his right. #fenmen pressure now. 64’ — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) February 5, 2022

Toby Allen went closest to scoring after forcing goalkeeper Danny Haystead into a strong save, before Stamford struck from a long throw-in.

Aaron Hart was then dismissed for a late foul, but a pleasing display left Creasey wondering why the team is battling for survival at step four.

“I said to the boys 'what disappoints me is on this performance, how are we in this mess?'” he said.

“It’s going to be a fight, but I think we’ve got the boys who are prepared for that.”

GOAL! @wisbechtownfc 0-1 @StamfordAFC1896: Long throw-in from the visitors as the ball is launched into the Wisbech penalty box. It bounces a couple times before Jonathan Margetts heads into the bottom corner. Daniels supporters go wild. 78’ #fenmen — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) February 5, 2022

Red card for Wisbech. Aaron Hart lunges in on Chitiza on this near side and referee Alistair Wilson brandishes a straight red for the full-back. #fenmen down to 10. 90’+3 — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) February 5, 2022

Creasey is due to take charge of Wisbech’s league clash at Spalding United, managed by ex-Fenmen boss Brett Whaley, on Tuesday night, 7.45pm.

But although he plans not to take charge until the end of the season, he hopes the club can find a long-term solution.

“I think it would be a disaster if Wisbech went down to step five,” Creasey added.

“Wisbech is in my heart, but long-term, I’m not the answer.

“The club have got to work quickly to try and get somebody in who can get performances like versus Stamford week in, week out and get the points to stay in the league.”

FT: @wisbechtownfc 0-1 @StamfordAFC1896: A Jonathan Margetts second half header separates two teams who looked very much even throughout the game. A late dismissal for Aaron Hart, though, sums up a frustrating homecoming for Dick Creasey. #fenmen — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) February 5, 2022

Wisbech visit Sporting Khalsa on February 12, 3pm.

*Wisbech St Mary, who were without a fixture this weekend, visit UEA in Eastern Counties League First Division North next Saturday, 3pm.

FC Parson Drove earned a 2-1 win at Whittlesey Athletic in the same division.

Drove return to action at Needham Market Reserves on February 19.

Wisbech Town: Luke Pearson; Aaron Hart, Tom Mcleish, Jack Keeble, Luke Wilson (C), Sam Murphy, Danny Draper, Layton Maddison, Enoch Opayinka (sub Joe Gascoigne, 83’), Toby Allen (sub Avelino Vieira, 63’), Tyler Knowles (sub Brody Warren, 72’).

Unused sub: Theo Lukyamuzi.

Cautions: Wisbech Town - none.

Sent off: Wisbech Town - Hart (foul).

Man of the match: Layton Maddison.

Referee: Mr Alistair Wilson.

Attendance: 207.