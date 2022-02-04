Arran Duke (left) and Mark Warren have left their positions as joint-managers of Wisbech Town FC. - Credit: Peter Tyers

Joint-managers Arran Duke and Mark Warren have quit their roles at Wisbech Town.

The duo left the club last night (Thursday).

Duke and Warren leave Wisbech 18th in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands, seven points adrift of safety.

The ex-March Town pair were confirmed joint-managers on January 15 after previously taking interim charge following the departure of Chris Lenton last month.

They have lost all five of their games in all competitions since taking charge.

A caretaker manager is due to take charge of tomorrow's home game with Stamford.

