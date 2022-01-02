Chris Lenton (second from left) has stepped down as interim boss of Wisbech Town, and will be replaced by Arran Duke (far right). - Credit: Peter Tyers

Chris Lenton has today (Sunday) stepped down as Wisbech Town's interim manager.

Lenton's final game in charge was a 3-0 defeat to Yaxley in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands on New Year's Day.

In a statement, the club said: "Chris Lenton has decided to step down as interim manager due to work commitments.

"'Lenny' was with Wisbech for 23 months as Brett Whaley’s assistant and stepped in just before Christmas to take charge of the games against Soham and Yaxley after Whaley’s sudden departure.

One win and one defeat for Chris Lenton as interim boss at Wisbech, who will have a new interim manager for the second time in a matter of days as the search for a permanent boss ramps up. #fenmen https://t.co/T0BBPXFHUr — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) January 2, 2022

"The club would like to thank Chris for his time with the Fenmen and wish him well for the future."

Arran Duke, who was Lenton's assistant coach, will take over as interim boss and will be assisted by Mark Warren.

Arran Duke will be reunited with Mark Warren (right) having both worked together at March Town FC earlier in the 2021-22 season. - Credit: Ian Carter

Both Duke and Warren, whose son Brody plays for Wisbech, were part of March Town's first team management setup under Whaley in the Eastern Counties League.

Their first game in charge will be against Halesowen Town on January 8, 3pm.