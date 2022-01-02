News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > Sport

Manager search ramps up as interim boss quits Wisbech Town

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:15 PM January 2, 2022
Updated: 4:21 PM January 2, 2022
Yaxley vs Wisbech Town JAN 1 2022

Chris Lenton (second from left) has stepped down as interim boss of Wisbech Town, and will be replaced by Arran Duke (far right). - Credit: Peter Tyers

Chris Lenton has today (Sunday) stepped down as Wisbech Town's interim manager.

Lenton's final game in charge was a 3-0 defeat to Yaxley in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands on New Year's Day.

In a statement, the club said: "Chris Lenton has decided to step down as interim manager due to work commitments.  

"'Lenny' was with Wisbech for 23 months as Brett Whaley’s assistant and stepped in just before Christmas to take charge of the games against Soham and Yaxley after Whaley’s sudden departure.

"The club would like to thank Chris for his time with the Fenmen and wish him well for the future."

Arran Duke, who was Lenton's assistant coach, will take over as interim boss and will be assisted by Mark Warren.

Arran Duke and Mark Warren at March Town

Arran Duke will be reunited with Mark Warren (right) having both worked together at March Town FC earlier in the 2021-22 season. - Credit: Ian Carter

Both Duke and Warren, whose son Brody plays for Wisbech, were part of March Town's first team management setup under Whaley in the Eastern Counties League.

Their first game in charge will be against Halesowen Town on January 8, 3pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 Wisbech second best against rampant Cuckoos in New Year's clash
  2. 2 Developer eyes plans for 'completely affordable' 50-home estate
  3. 3 10 cheapest properties in Wisbech priced at £65,000 or less
  1. 4 Body pulled from river thought to be that of missing woman
  2. 5 Driver who ‘admitted he had been drinking’ refused breath test after crash
  3. 6 Cambridgeshire heroes recognised in New Year's Honours list
  4. 7 Council claims design of school 'appears prison like and basic'
  5. 8 Body pulled from Wisbech river
  6. 9 Elderly and ill pet owner charity seeking dog walking volunteers
  7. 10 Cops swoop on burgling pair at unoccupied house
Non-League Football
Wisbech News
March News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kelso Lawrence

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Teenage driver dies yards from home in 2am crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
No insurance on McLaren 720S

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police seize £200,000 supercar for not being insured

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Kane Mitchell and Lucci Smith

Murder of baby boy will be focus of two-part 24 Hours in Police Custody

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Current pavilion at Wisbech Town Cricket Club

Sports club 'very fortunate' as project reaches £1m mark

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon