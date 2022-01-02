Manager search ramps up as interim boss quits Wisbech Town
- Credit: Peter Tyers
Chris Lenton has today (Sunday) stepped down as Wisbech Town's interim manager.
Lenton's final game in charge was a 3-0 defeat to Yaxley in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands on New Year's Day.
In a statement, the club said: "Chris Lenton has decided to step down as interim manager due to work commitments.
"'Lenny' was with Wisbech for 23 months as Brett Whaley’s assistant and stepped in just before Christmas to take charge of the games against Soham and Yaxley after Whaley’s sudden departure.
"The club would like to thank Chris for his time with the Fenmen and wish him well for the future."
Arran Duke, who was Lenton's assistant coach, will take over as interim boss and will be assisted by Mark Warren.
Both Duke and Warren, whose son Brody plays for Wisbech, were part of March Town's first team management setup under Whaley in the Eastern Counties League.
Their first game in charge will be against Halesowen Town on January 8, 3pm.
