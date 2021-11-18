Player-manager Sophie Swinden in action for Leverington vs Ketton. - Credit: Narice Gutteridge

Leverington Sports Ladies began a new era in winning style as they earned a second league win in a row.

Player-manager Sophie Swinden led Sports to a 3-1 win at Ketton Ladies in Division One of the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League on Sunday, their first game since boss Euan Simpson left the club.

Faye Kowalewsky opened the scoring for the visitors, before Swinden fired home after beating two Ketton players to give Sports a 2-0 half-time lead.

Laura Dudley and Charlotte Wheatley showed solid defensive displays, while Amy Gray pulled off some fine saves in her first game in goal.

Ellie Meads scored Leverington’s third, before Ketton grabbed a consolation two minutes from time.

Leverington visit Park Ladies in a league cup group stage fixture on November 28, 2pm.

*A double from Millie McClagish ensured Leverington Sports’ under 17 girls’ team would maintain their perfect record with a 2-1 win over Milton Colts U18 Girls.

All the goals came after half-time in a hard-fought win for Sports in the U18 Division of the Cambs League who host Peterborough Northern Star U18s on November 27, 10.30am.