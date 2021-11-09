Euan Simpson’s 15-year spell as manager of Leverington Sports Ladies ended on a high after a handsome cup victory.

Simpson with fellow coach and wife Rachael stepped down from the club after Leverington’s 6-1 triumph over Waterbeach Colts Ladies in the Cambs Junior Invitation Cup on Sunday.

Writing on Twitter, Simpson said: “The past 15 years have been an absolute blast, but it's time for family to come first.

“Our thanks to everyone who has helped us over the years.”

The Leverington Sports Ladies squad ahead of their cup tie with Waterbeach Colts Ladies. - Credit: Narice Gutteridge

Amy Newell scored either side of a Waterbeach penalty to give Leverington a half-time lead in their second round tie.

Chelsea King, Kayleigh Gray and Katie Garner struck before Newell sealed her hat-trick.

Katie Garner scored for Leverington Sprots Ladies vs Waterbeach Colts. - Credit: Narice Gutteridge

Leverington visit Ketton Ladies in Division One of the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League on Sunday, 2pm.

*Leverington’s under 17 girls team won 3-0 at March Town U17s in the U18 Division of the Cambs League on Saturday.

Courtney Venni and Millie McClagish scored trebles while Viktorlja Sakaviciute and Morgan Smith also netted.