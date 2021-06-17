News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Friends pay tribute to ‘great young lad’ who drowned at Bawsey Pits

Harry Rutter

Published: 12:10 PM June 17, 2021    Updated: 12:11 PM June 17, 2021
Former Thomas Clarkson Academy and College of West Anglia student Radek Gina drowned at Bawsey Pits

Former Thomas Clarkson Academy and College of West Anglia student Radek Gina drowned at Bawsey Pits near King's Lynn on June 16. 

Friends and family have paid tribute to a 20-year-old “great young lad” who drowned at Bawsey Pits near King’s Lynn yesterday afternoon.  

Former Thomas Clarkson Academy and College of West Anglia student Radek Gina was pronounced dead at the scene on Wednesday, June 16. 

Emergency services were called to the country park at around 4pm, after reports a man had got into difficulties in the small lake. 

A sign at Bawsey Country Park warns people to stay out of the water.

A sign at Bawsey Country Park warns people to stay out of the water.

Tributes have poured in for the young Fenland man who celebrated his 20th birthday just over two months ago on April 13.  

One friend said: “Such a great lad. So young. So heart breaking. I urge everyone, DO NOT swim at Bawsey Pits, it's so dangerous. Rest in peace Radek Gina, you'll be missed." 

He drowned in a lake at Bawsey Pits Country Park on Wednesday. 

He drowned in a lake at Bawsey Pits Country Park on Wednesday.

Another said: “It's a wicked world, what is going on. Another dear young life gone only out enjoying himself cruel old world we live in. I pray to god to give his family strength." 

A third added: "Such a cruel world send all my prayers to his family. Today will be a day I will never forget. Rip angel. Hug your friends tighter, you never know what’s coming round the corner." 

Norfolk Police said it is investigating the circumstances around the death. 

