Wisbech Castle to light up in bid to make happy family memories
Wisbech Castle will light up orange in a bid to raise awareness of a family living with a rare life-limiting genetic disease.
The castle will illuminate on International Batten Disease Awareness Day for Sarah Dodkin and her family, to help more people understand Juvenile Batten Disease.
Sarah and Ben’s two sons, Finley and Harrison, were diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease in 2017 aged six and one, which affects their eyesight, memory and mobility.
In a message to Wisbech Town Council, Sarah said: “As a small but powerful community, we are doing lots of activities to raise awareness and funds and so that’s where you come in!
"There are many iconic landmarks over the country that have been lit orange over the years but nothing close to us. If you could do this, it would be amazing!”
The town landmark will be lit up orange during the day and evening of June 9.
The family have previously raised funds as part of their Pedal4Memories campaign to help give their children happy memories through different experiences, and have also won a national fundraising award.
If you are marking the day with your own tribute in the town or surrounding area, email info@wisbechtowncouncil.org.uk.
