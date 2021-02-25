Brother-in-law eyes 400-mile trek in memory of United fan Jamie
- Credit: James Grindel
The brother-in-law of a businessman who died after a battle with Covid-19 is planning to cover 400 miles on foot and by bike to help those who cared for him.
Mark Laws is aiming to run and cycle between the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) where Jamie Robinson of Wisbech stayed, and Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United FC who Jamie supported.
“Most of the route will be through the Peak District,” Mark said.
“I aim to try and do it in five to six days, around 60 miles a day, 20 to 25 miles on foot and 35-40 miles on the bike.”
Mark is hoping to start the challenge, roughly 200 miles each way, later this year and wants to also stop by Norwich City FC’s Carrow Road ground and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn that first looked after Jamie.
You may also want to watch:
On his route to Manchester, he aims to carry the United shirt Jamie wore and have it signed by the club, on the day when the Red Devils face Norwich in next season’s Premier League if the Canaries get promoted.
“I want to try and get support from the club, even if they share my efforts on a fans’ forum,” he said.
Most Read
- 1 A 42-bedroom hotel with ballroom and set in three acres for sale
- 2 Paedophile exposed himself to mum near school
- 3 Media 'mischief making' over council investments
- 4 Flooding: 'We’ve probably lost around £10,000'
- 5 Brother-in-law eyes 400-mile trek in memory of United fan Jamie
- 6 Council told in 2019 Chatteris factory would close
- 7 Assault on tax officials lands man in court
- 8 Driver pulled from three-car wreck as one vehicle flips onto its side
- 9 Speeding van driver causes mayhem on Fenland road
- 10 ‘Hugging, kissing' in mayor’s pub –one of 21 Covid breaches
“I also want to finish at NNUH where Jamie’s last steps were, so I thought if I went there and called in at QEH on the way, and then finish where I started.”
A GoFundMe page launched for Jamie’s family has raised over £2,200 since he died aged 31 on February 7.
With United and the Premier League on board with Mark’s idea, he hopes by waiting until the potential return of fans to stadiums, he can support frontline workers battling the virus even more.
“Realistically, I’d be happy to raise £3,000 and perhaps donate £1,000 to each hospital and to the GoFundMe page,” he added.
“Being able to provide the hospitals with something that helps them help more patients is the main priority to show our appreciation of the quality of care Jamie received.
“The cherry on top would be to raise awareness to people of the importance of health, achieving things you don’t think you can achieve and not placing limitations on yourself.”
Jamie worked as a duty manager for Wetherspoons pubs The Globe and The Lattice House in King’s Lynn, ahead of his time as a betting shop manager and team leader at shed manufacturer Shire GB.
He then joined Howdens of March as a CAD designer before moving to the Wisbech branch to become manager in 2018.