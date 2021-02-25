Published: 4:23 PM February 25, 2021

Mark Laws is planning on a near 400-mile trek between the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and Old Trafford in memory of his brother-in-law Jamie Robinson, who died after a battle with Covid-19. - Credit: James Grindel

The brother-in-law of a businessman who died after a battle with Covid-19 is planning to cover 400 miles on foot and by bike to help those who cared for him.

Mark Laws is aiming to run and cycle between the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) where Jamie Robinson of Wisbech stayed, and Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United FC who Jamie supported.

“Most of the route will be through the Peak District,” Mark said.

“I aim to try and do it in five to six days, around 60 miles a day, 20 to 25 miles on foot and 35-40 miles on the bike.”

Mark Laws (pictured) said he would like to raise around £3,000 where two-thirds of that sum would go towards the hospitals that looked after his brother-in-law Jamie Robinson. - Credit: James Grindel

Mark is hoping to start the challenge, roughly 200 miles each way, later this year and wants to also stop by Norwich City FC’s Carrow Road ground and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn that first looked after Jamie.

On his route to Manchester, he aims to carry the United shirt Jamie wore and have it signed by the club, on the day when the Red Devils face Norwich in next season’s Premier League if the Canaries get promoted.

Mark Laws (centre) is also a strength and conditioning coach at Wisbech Rugby Club. Here he is in action during his playing days. - Credit: Paula Groombridge

“I want to try and get support from the club, even if they share my efforts on a fans’ forum,” he said.

“I also want to finish at NNUH where Jamie’s last steps were, so I thought if I went there and called in at QEH on the way, and then finish where I started.”

A GoFundMe page launched for Jamie’s family has raised over £2,200 since he died aged 31 on February 7.

With United and the Premier League on board with Mark’s idea, he hopes by waiting until the potential return of fans to stadiums, he can support frontline workers battling the virus even more.

Jamie Robinson (right), who died after a battle with Covid-19 attended Norwich City games during his spare time. Here he is pictured with stepson Finnley. - Credit: Family

Jamie (left) was a loyal Manchester United fan, and this is the club his brother-in-law Mark is planning to go as part of his trek. Here, Jamie with son Archie. - Credit: Family

“Realistically, I’d be happy to raise £3,000 and perhaps donate £1,000 to each hospital and to the GoFundMe page,” he added.

“Being able to provide the hospitals with something that helps them help more patients is the main priority to show our appreciation of the quality of care Jamie received.

“The cherry on top would be to raise awareness to people of the importance of health, achieving things you don’t think you can achieve and not placing limitations on yourself.”

Jamie worked as a duty manager for Wetherspoons pubs The Globe and The Lattice House in King’s Lynn, ahead of his time as a betting shop manager and team leader at shed manufacturer Shire GB.

He then joined Howdens of March as a CAD designer before moving to the Wisbech branch to become manager in 2018.