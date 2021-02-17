Published: 12:41 PM February 17, 2021 Updated: 1:42 PM February 17, 2021

The wife of a businessman who was “full of energy and loved to have fun” has led tributes to her husband who died after a battle with Covid-19.

Jamie Robinson of Wisbech worked as a duty manager for Wetherspoons pubs The Globe and The Lattice House in King’s Lynn, ahead of his time as a betting shop manager and team leader at shed manufacturer Shire GB.

Jamie, a father to six-year-old Archie and stepfather to 13-year-old Finnley, then joined Howdens of March as a CAD designer before moving to the Wisbech branch to become manager in 2018.

He died on February 7 at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital aged 31.

Victoria Robinson, Jamie’s wife, first met him at The Globe and worked together at The Lattice House.

“He meant everything to me. He was the person to calm me down and made me laugh more than anyone ever has,” she said.

“With the kids, everything was about making memories and making them laugh.

“I don’t think I would have carried on with my degree if it wasn’t for him telling me to keep going.”

Mark Laws, Jamie’s brother-in-law, recalled the times the loyal Manchester United fan used to get excited by watching his favourite team play on television, but in general, too.

“He was like a giant Labrador puppy; he was so excited, whether that was by something simple like being at home with family,” Mark said.

“I don’t ever remember seeing him miserable, in the same way a puppy never has a bad day.

“He always had a smile on his face.”

Work colleagues at Howdens’ Wisbech depot shared fond memories of Jamie, saying he was “great to work for and put a lot of energy into this place”.

Messages of support have also flooded in from friends and family on social media for Jamie, the youngest of four children.

If it was not for her husband, Victoria, who married in Jamie in 2014, said she may not have got into teaching.

“It didn’t matter how many hours I was on the computer, he made sure I had all the time I needed to get where I wanted to be,” she said.

“Jamie had an infectious laugh and smile you couldn’t help join in with. He was such a generous person and wanted to make us happy as a family.”

Jamie’s funeral takes place at Fenland Crematorium in March on Monday, March 1 at 10.30am.

