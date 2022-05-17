Gallery

Princess Anne paid a visit to Wisbech's new Citizens Advice Bureau on her visit to Cambridgeshire today (May 17) - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

Princess Anne paid a visit to Wisbech on her visit to Cambridgeshire.

The Princess Royal is taking in the Fenland town, along with Peterborough and Ely, on her visit today (Tuesday, May 17).

Princess Anne and Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Julie Spence at the new Citizens Advice Bureau in Wisbech - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

Town Clerk Terry Jordan and Mayor of Wisbech Councillor Andy Lynn - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

She arrived by helicopter, which landed in the Wisbech Grammar School field this morning, and visited the new Citizens Advice Bureau at the Queen Mary Centre on Queen's Road.

According to its website, the new CAB will provide in-person help and support to people who live in rural Cambridgeshire to help them tackle issues they are facing, including issues around housing, money, benefits, relationships and discrimination.

Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Mrs Julie Spence, in Wisbech - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

Princess Anne is set to visit Readeasy Literary Coaching Charity in Peterborough later today.

She is also set to unveil The Fenland Black Oak Table in Ely Cathedral.

Princess Anne in Wisbech - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

The table is made out of a 5,000-year-old fossilised tree, which was unearthed at Southery, Norfolk, in March 2012.

It arrived at Ely Cathedral on Monday, May 9.

Princess Anne is due to formally unveil The Fenland Black Oak Table in Ely Cathedral (pictured arriving on May 9) - Credit: Terry Harris

Princess Anne's mother, Queen Elizabeth II, is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year.

Celebrations are set to take place throughout Cambridgeshire over a four-day bank holiday weekend, which begins on Thursday, June 2.

Fears have been raised for The Queen's health after she missed the State Opening of Parliament for the first time in 59 years.

Queen Elizabeth II meets Alan Tichmarsh and Adjoa Andoh at A Gallop Through History - a show at Windsor Castle for her Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

But the 96-year-old monarch was seen beaming at the final night of a star-studded extravaganza to celebrate her 70-year reign on Sunday night.

She made a visit to Paddington Station in London today, where she declared the Elizabeth Line (Crossrail) open. The line is due to open to the public on Tuesday, May 24.