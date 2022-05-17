Video
Princess Anne waves from Range Rover after landing in Wisbech
- Credit: Twitter/@wonderwatson1
The moment Princess Anne arrived in Cambridgeshire this morning has been caught on camera.
Video footage shows the moment HRH waved from a Range Rover after arriving in Wisbech by helicopter.
The Royal Family helicopter landed in Wisbech Grammar School field this morning (May 17).
The Princess Royal, sporting a yellow outfit, can be seen waiving from the window of a brand-new 22-plate Range Rover.
“Nice wave from HRH Princess Anne who’s just landed by helicopter in Wisbech Grammar School field,” Tweeted @wonderwatson1 who captured her arrival.
As patron of Citizens Advice, she will visit New Citizens Advice Rural Cambridgeshire at the Queen Mary Centre, Queens Road, Wisbech.
The Princess Royal has also scheduled a visit to Peterborough to Readeasy Literacy Coaching Charity at Peterborough Central Library, Broadway, Peterborough.
And she will visit Ely Cathedral to unveil a table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree.
The 13-metre table, large enough to seat 50 people, has been made in honour of The Queen and has been described as ‘a table for the nation’.