Video

Princess Anne waves from Range Rover after landing in Wisbech

Harry Rutter

Published: 12:24 PM May 17, 2022
Updated: 1:14 PM May 17, 2022
Princess Anne arrives at Wisbech Grammar School via helicopter.

Princess Anne arrives at Wisbech Grammar School by helicopter. - Credit: Twitter/@wonderwatson1

The moment Princess Anne arrived in Cambridgeshire this morning has been caught on camera.  

Video footage shows the moment HRH waved from a Range Rover after arriving in Wisbech by helicopter.  

The Royal Family helicopter landed in Wisbech Grammar School field this morning (May 17).  

The Princess Royal, sporting a yellow outfit, can be seen waiving from the window of a brand-new 22-plate Range Rover.  

“Nice wave from HRH Princess Anne who’s just landed by helicopter in Wisbech Grammar School field,” Tweeted @wonderwatson1 who captured her arrival.  

HRH waives from the window of a black Range Rover.

HRH waves from the window of a black Range Rover. - Credit: Twitter/@wonderwatson1

Princess Anne arrives in Wisbech this morning (May 17).

Princess Anne arrives in Wisbech this morning (May 17). - Credit: Wisbech Tweet

As patron of Citizens Advice, she will visit New Citizens Advice Rural Cambridgeshire at the Queen Mary Centre, Queens Road, Wisbech.    

The Princess Royal has also scheduled a visit to Peterborough to Readeasy Literacy Coaching Charity at Peterborough Central Library, Broadway, Peterborough.  

And she will visit Ely Cathedral to unveil a table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree

Royal Family helicopter at Wisbech Grammar School.

Royal Family helicopter at Wisbech Grammar School. - Credit: Twitter/@wonderwatson1

The 13-metre table, large enough to seat 50 people, has been made in honour of The Queen and has been described as ‘a table for the nation’.  

