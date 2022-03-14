A Cambridgeshire man who allegedly stole jewellery and cash from homes in Wisbech faces a crown court trial.

Neil Robinson, of Main Road, Wisbech St Mary, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court on Thursday March 10.

The 47-year-old was charged with cannabis-related offences.

He was also charged with burglary including theft of jewellery and cash, and attempted burglary with intent to steal, related to incidents in the Chapel Road, Wisbech area.

Robinson pleaded guilty to possessing a class B drug and was given a £50 fine.

He also admitted to failing to provide police with a sample of blood, breath or urine, and was given a further £50 fine with a £34 victim surcharge.

Robinson did not enter a plea for the charges of burglary and attempted burglary.

Huntingdon Magistrates' Court has sent the cases to crown court.