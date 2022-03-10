News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Man charged in connection with Wisbech burglaries

Will Durrant

Published: 12:40 PM March 10, 2022
Chapel Road, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire

A man has been charged with the alleged theft of jewellery and cash from homes in Wisbech.

Neil Robinson, 47, of Main Road, Wisbech, is alleged to have been involved in incidents on Chapel Road on December 18, 2021.

He is due to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court today (Thursday, March 10).

Cambridgeshire Constabulary has charged Robinson with burglary including theft of jewellery and cash, and attempted burglary with intent to steal.

A second person, a 41-year-old woman from Wisbech, was also arrested in connection with the burglaries.

She has been bailed and must attend Thorpe Wood Police Station, Peterborough on April 5.

Huntingdon Magistrates' Court
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Wisbech News
Huntingdon News
Peterborough News

