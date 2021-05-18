Published: 3:39 PM May 18, 2021

Emma Weston, of Cox Close, Wisbech, was handed a community order after flying into a rage and spitting at a police officer. - Credit: POLICE

An “aggressive and disruptive” Wisbech woman was handed a community order after flying into a rage and spitting in the face of a police officer.

Police received complaints about loud music being played by Emma Weston, at her home in Cox Close, at just before midnight on October 16.

Officers arrived to find the 30-year-old swearing and shouting in the street.

When they attempted to speak to her, Weston swore at them and refused to go back inside.

She was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence but spat in the face of an officer while getting into the police van.

Weston continued to spit inside the van, leaving it needing a deep clean and sanitise.

Weston admitted assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage.

At Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday, 11 May, she was handed a year-long community order and ordered to pay £250 of compensation to the officer.

PC Rosie Wilkes said: "This was a vile assault on an officer who was simply doing his job.

"However, Weston was aggressive and disruptive towards everyone in her presence that night.

"Although she did show remorse for her actions, I hope the sentence means we will not have to deal with similar behaviour in future."