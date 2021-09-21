Community group to review case of missing Terry McSpadden
- Credit: Archant
A community interest group which helps families find missing people across the UK are looking into the case of Terry McSpadden.
Locate International are reviewing the case of Mr McSpadden who disappeared from Wisbech over 14 years ago.
A post on a missing persons’ support page on Facebook shared the news on the day of Mr McSpadden’s birthday on September 18.
The post read: “Please feel free to contact them if you have credible information and would prefer not to discuss with the police. Phone 07410 899091 or email info@locate.international.
“If you have any information that could help the investigation, please contact the unsolved case review manager, Mr Tony Deacon on 01953 424520 or email unsolvedcasereviews@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.”
The last confirmed sighting of Terry is from March 1, 2007, where he was captured on CCTV at a cashpoint after leaving a nearby pub.
However, an electronic tag Terry was wearing registered a signal at his friend’s residence the next morning.
In April, Terry's mother Helen spoke to The Missing podcast about her hope that the truth about what happened to Terry will one day be revealed.
If you have more information, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or call or test the Missing People charity on 116 000 or email 116000@missingpeople.org.uk quoting reference 10-000639.