Published: 1:05 PM April 15, 2021 Updated: 3:00 PM April 15, 2021

New podcast ‘The Missing’, episode three, revisits the curious case of missing Wisbech man Terry McSpadden who disappeared in 2007. - Credit: Archant/Archive

A new podcast, praised by The Guardian and Sunday Times, revisits the curious missing case of Terry McSpadden who disappeared from Wisbech in 2007.

The Missing episode three, which was released on Monday, April 12, investigates the case of 24-year-old Mr McSpadden from almost 15 years ago.

Terry went missing after a night out with friends at the Locomotive pub in Wisbech and in the early hours he withdrew £100 from a cash point at Tesco's.

Flashback to the Wisbech Standard of February, 2008. - Credit: Archant

In the weeks leading up to his disappearance, father of two Terry had been staying with a friend and had expressed his alarm following a series of unsettling occurrences – including waking one day to find someone had wrapped him in layers of industrial cling film.

The last confirmed sighting of Terry is from the March 1 2007, where he was captured on CCTV at a cashpoint after leaving a nearby pub, though an electronic tag Terry was wearing registered a signal at his friend’s residence the next morning.

You may also want to watch:

The friend with whom he’d been staying was later charged with his murder, but charges were dismissed by a judge in 2013 citing insufficient evidence.

Search and rescue teams out looking for Terry. - Credit: Archant/Archive

Now more than a decade on from his disappearance, his mother Helen speaks to The Missing podcast about her hope that the truth about what happened to Terry will one day be revealed.

Created in collaboration with UK charity Missing People and community interest group Locate International, the first series of ‘The Missing’ entered the UK podcasting charts at Number One in true-crime and Number Two on the Apple UK podcast chart.

It received widespread critical acclaim from the likes of Harper’s Bazaar, The Observer, The Sunday Times, The Daily Mirror and Stylist.

As a result of awareness raised by the podcast, Goldsmith’s University has now assigned a specialist team to investigate the case of missing mother Lana Purcell.

‘The Missing’ is a Podimo podcast series produced by What’s The Story Sounds and made in association with specialists Locate International and Missing People. - Credit: The Missing

Former police detective is currently working with the police to explore a viable theory put forward by listeners in the case of Suzy Lamplugh.

Previous episodes in this series have explored the cases of Chad Gibson and Natalie Putt, while Series One examined the cases of Charles Hovarth-Allan, Katrice Lee, Bernadette Cooper, Andrew Gosden, Fatima Mohamed-Ali, Suzy Lamplugh, Lana Purcell, Anne Simpson, Tony Haigh and Esra Uryun.

‘The Missing’ is a Podimo podcast series produced by What’s The Story Sounds and made in association with specialists Locate International and Missing People.

To listen to the podcast, visit: www.themissingpodcast.org