News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

College launches part-time dog grooming course

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:13 AM February 16, 2021    Updated: 11:19 AM February 16, 2021
Part-time dog grooming course newly available at the Wisbech campus of the College of West Anglia. 

Part-time dog grooming course newly available at the Wisbech campus of the College of West Anglia. - Credit: COLLEGE OF WEST ANGLIA

A part-time dog grooming course is newly available at the Wisbech campus of the College of West Anglia

The CWA course, which is running for one full day per week, is “designed to give you the practical skills you need to enter a dog grooming role". 

The course covers all of the essential aspects of preparing, bathing and drying of all breeds and coat types. 

It also covers the health and safety and animal welfare required in a grooming salon. 

The Wisbech campus also has the K9 Dog Grooming Parlour, which caters for most dog breeds.

Bathing, grooming, scissoring, handstripping, nails and ear cleaning services are all offered.

You may also want to watch:

"Not only are all staff City and Guilds or NVQ qualified, we share a passion for our job and really have a love of dogs," said a college spokesperson.

"With over 30 years' experience, your pets are in good hands."

Find out more and apply for the course online.   

Most Read

  1. 1 Motorcyclist dies at scene of collision with car
  2. 2 Bridge hit on first day it re-opens
  3. 3 Headteacher hails 'phenomenal' engagement during Covid pandemic
  1. 4 West Norfolk pub hopes for new lease of life as holiday let
  2. 5 Village prepares for funeral of baby boy killed when van crashed into his pram
  3. 6 MP well pleased with £198,000 Government spending on village hall
  4. 7 Eye catching fountain is frozen in time
  5. 8 College launches part-time dog grooming course
  6. 9 BBC apologises for describing Labour councillor as 'working mum'
  7. 10 Council to name new £18m HQ 'New Shire Hall'
Pets
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lindsay Edgley helped to pull a driver out of their car after it overturned into a water-filled dyke on the A1101 at Sutton Road, Wisbech.

Five 'heroes' rescue driver whose car overturned into water-filled dyke

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
A Cambridgeshire police officer is in a serious condition in hospital after being assaulted on Monday afternoon, February 8.

Police officer hospitalised following assault

Ben Jolley

person
One person had to be cut out of their car after a two-vehicle collision in Lynn Road, Walsoken.

Driver cut out of car after two-vehicle crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
David Wilson arrest

Norfolk sex offender who targeted children online to be sentenced today

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus