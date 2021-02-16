Published: 11:13 AM February 16, 2021 Updated: 11:19 AM February 16, 2021

Part-time dog grooming course newly available at the Wisbech campus of the College of West Anglia. - Credit: COLLEGE OF WEST ANGLIA

A part-time dog grooming course is newly available at the Wisbech campus of the College of West Anglia.

The CWA course, which is running for one full day per week, is “designed to give you the practical skills you need to enter a dog grooming role".

The course covers all of the essential aspects of preparing, bathing and drying of all breeds and coat types.

It also covers the health and safety and animal welfare required in a grooming salon.

The Wisbech campus also has the K9 Dog Grooming Parlour, which caters for most dog breeds.

Bathing, grooming, scissoring, handstripping, nails and ear cleaning services are all offered.

"Not only are all staff City and Guilds or NVQ qualified, we share a passion for our job and really have a love of dogs," said a college spokesperson.

"With over 30 years' experience, your pets are in good hands."

Find out more and apply for the course online.