Published: 4:26 PM February 12, 2021 Updated: 4:27 PM February 12, 2021

The College of West Anglia are looking to employ staff at their Wisbech campus Covid-19 lateral flow test site. - Credit: College of West Anglia

The College of West Anglia are looking for paid causal employees to help at their lateral flow Covid-19 test site on their Wisbech campus.

New staff will fulfil a variety of different administrative and logistical positions to help with testing on-site at the College of West Anglia (CWA).

The CWA programme has been in effect for one month and they are currently testing students of keyworkers and vulnerable students and staff.

David Pomfret, CWA principal, said: “The college’s COVID-safe approach to working has been extremely successful to date.

“We will be providing all volunteers with the appropriate training and personal protective equipment, in-line with Government guidelines and measures, before starting their respective positions.”

CWA have a variety of administrative and logistical positions to fill in order conduct testing. All employees will be paid an hourly rate in-line with the National Minimum Wage.

No employee will be required to be directly involved in the swabbing aspect of the testing process. This is the sole responsibility of the person who is being tested.

For more information, visit: cwa.ac.uk/news/news/cwa-looking-for-people-to-help-with-organisation-of-lateral-flow-testing