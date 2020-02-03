Advanced search

All you need is love! Top prizes up for grabs this Valentine's Day in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 16:18 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:18 03 February 2020

Top prizes are up for grabs this Valentine’s Day at the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech. Photograph is of last year’s event. Picture: Supplied/Horsefair

Special prizes are up for grabs this Valentine's Day at Wisbech's Horsefair Shopping Centre, the manager has revealed.

Centre manager Kevin Smith has teamed with the Wisbech Lions to "bring a little romance to the town" on Friday, February 14.

Mr Smith will be out and about giving away chocolates to shoppers, if you're lucky enough to pick one with a paper heart inside, you win a prize.

He said: "Wisbech shoppers in the centre are always very generous and we are raising money for the Wisbech Lions Club. Our Valentine's event is very popular."

This is the second year of Mr Smith and the Lions' collaboration which takes place from 10am until all prizes are claimed - including vouchers for Costa Coffee.

Marilyn Batrick, Wisbech Lions president, said: "It is very kind of Kevin to support Wisbech Lions in this way, and a lovely way of giving happy surprises to shoppers on this romantic day.

"Don't be shy, look out for us in the Horsefair, you could be a lucky winner."

