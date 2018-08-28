LETTER: ‘I look forward to Mayor Palmer’s resignation!’

You reported (Dec 27) that the council plan to make available only fifteen of the empty ex-military houses in Ely for social housing and profit from the private sale of the dozens that remain.

It is the duty of any council to look after its citizens who elected them in the first place and Mayor Palmer should be ashamed of himself; I look forward to learning of his resignation.

Graham Jones, Ely

