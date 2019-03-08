Advanced search

Tri-coloured border collie Bex goes missing from her Wisbech home - desperate family need your help, have you seen her?

PUBLISHED: 13:01 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:01 26 July 2019

Bex the tri-coloured border collie has gone missing from her Wisbech home � have you seen her? Picture: Emily Egan / Supplied

Emily Egan

Bex, a tri-coloured border collie dog, has gone missing from her home in Wisbech and her owners need your help - have you seen her?

The black, brown and white pooch went missing on Wednesday afternoon (July 24) from the Colvile and Norwich Road area in the town.

Emily Egan, her owner, says that Bex is "very friendly" and that she "loves people". She has warned that if approached, Bex may try to run away.

She said: "Bex is a tri colour border collie and is usually very friendly and loves people and children.

"However due to the amount of time she has been out may react in way that is out of character. She may run away instead of approaching people as she usually would.

"Our difficulty is we have had no sightings and so have no idea where she is. If anybody sees her that would narrow down our search area."

Bex is listed on Dog Lost UK where you can submit a sighting. Alternatively, if you spot Bex you can contact Ms Egan directly on 07584041543.

