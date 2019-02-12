Advanced search

LETTER: ‘Wisbechians, where are we with these promises? Capital of the Fens? I don’t think so’

PUBLISHED: 10:43 19 February 2019

A resident of a tiny offshoot of the great metropolis of Wisbech I have occasionally made some comments on that place.

In the past year, Wisbech – The Capital of the Fens – was going to have a glass observation tower on the High Street, a water clock on the Market Place, a children’s play area on the Market Place and a reintroduction of a rail link to March.

But as far as I could see when I was last over there, nothing has happened.

The town council have taken over The Castle, against the advice of experts, and to date what has happened? A few events where some councillors dressed up and a café that – at the time – didn’t have planning permission.

So Wisbechians, where are we with these promises? Capital of the Fens? I don’t think so. Your town councillors are so arrogant and believe they can do as they like, remember these people are up for re-election in May, do you really want them to represent you and embarrass your town for another four years? Or is it time for a change?

Norman McCord, Chatteris

