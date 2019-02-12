Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

LETTER: ‘No mention of the promised Wisbech to March rail link’

PUBLISHED: 10:09 19 February 2019

Wisbech. Picture: STEVE PARSONS

Wisbech. Picture: STEVE PARSONS

PA Archive/PA Images

Congratulations to the Hereward Community Rail Partnership on the new logo and marketing materials.

It was nice to see Councillor David Oliver so enthusiastic about these trifles, albeit, I would surmise, expensive trifles, and free train rides for the committee, whoo whoo chuff chuff.

Am I wrong or doesn’t David Oliver represent Wisbech on FDC? Funny no mention of the promised Wisbech to March rail link in this story, although of course the metropholis of Manea gets a prominent place in the story.

Wisbech Capital of the Fens? You know you’re in trouble with that claim when Manea top trumps you for a train station, not to mention March and Whittlesey – still we have The Castle.

What is this group actually trying to achieve? Surely if you are a train user, you already use the train, and if you’re not, are you suddenly going to think ‘well I’ve lived in March for sixty years and I didn’t realise those big metal things on rails could take me to other places, what a fool I have been, thank you Councillors Oliver and Owen, without you I would have remained ignorant all my life” – sarcasm.

Rearranging the Titanic deck chairs and polishing a turd come to mind, more wasted council tax money. There must be a department at FDC titled ‘lets waste more council tax money, and p**s off even more ratepayers’. It’s probably next to the ‘how much more can we pay Paul Medd to be an invisible chief executive’ department. Let’s kick them out on May 2.

Ned Ludd, Wisbech St Mary

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Paedophile on the sex offenders register has girlfriend’s grand children stay over at his house

Paedophile Michael Compton of King's Lynn is given a suspended prison sentence for breaching his prison release conditions.

LETTER: Here’s what I think of 15 year old Shamima Begum who left her London home to join Syrian Jihadis but now wants to return to UK.

Ms Begum was 15 and living in Bethnal Green, London, when she left the UK in 2015. Picture; PA

LETTER: ‘Money is tight, and that Fenland District council have to make savings, but there is a small army of volunteers in Wisbech’

The 30 metre mature beech that was felled in Wisbech Park for safety reasons. Picture: FDC

Love in the air at a Valentine’s Ball which raises hundreds for charity

Alzheimer's Society charity ball. Left to right Rachael Richmond, Jo Warren, Sadie Coppin, Marlene Moden. Picture: IAN CARTER

Homeless and helpless in Wisbech. An Editor’s view

Homeless people in Wisbech gathering in the gardens of St Peter and St Paul's church. The image is deliberately blurred,, at their request, to protect their identities.

Most Read

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

Aerial shot showing coastal erosion at Pakefield Caravan Park. Picture: Mike Page

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

Work on St Anne's Quarter in Norwich city centre. Photo: Lauren Cope

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A woman has been banned from Cafe 33 in Heartsease after being given a community protection warning. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Woman dies after two car collision on the B1040 in Ramsey Road, Whittlesey

RTC B1040, B1040, Peterborough Monday 18 February 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

LETTER: ‘Wisbechians, where are we with these promises? Capital of the Fens? I don’t think so’

LETTER: ‘Wisbechians, where are we with these promises? Capital of the Fens? I don’t think so’. Picture: ARCHANT

LETTER: ‘No mention of the promised Wisbech to March rail link’

Wisbech. Picture: STEVE PARSONS

Serious injuries reported after two car collision on the Whittlesey to Pondersbridge road today

RTC B1040, B1040, Peterborough Monday 18 February 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Men arrested following raid on cannabis factory in Warboys plead guilty

Around 2,200 plants and growing equipment were seized from the cannabis factory at Warboys Airfield. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists