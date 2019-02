LETTER: ‘Thank you to all of the motorists who came to my assistance’

LETTER: ‘Thank you to all of the motorists who came to my assistance’. Picture: CHRIS ISON PA Archive/PA Images

Thank you to all the motorists who came to my assistance on Saturday, February 2.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At approximately 7.30pm I came across a muntjac deer trapped in my metal railings.

No way could I manage to release her or him on my own. God bless you all, you really are true heroes.

Michael McFinally, Elm