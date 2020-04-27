LETTER: Strange ‘light stars’ above the Fens that are NOT part of the SpaceX project

Phil Weaver photographed the lights above his home on Queens Road in Wisbech.

I don’t know if you have had any other reports about the strange lights stars that were moving across the sky in town last night.

Sunday, April 19 at about 9.40pm I popped into the garden to have a smoke and to see if I could possibly see the lyrid shooting meteors being a cloud free night sky.

But instead I saw a dead straight line equally spaced apart of what seemed to be stars. For as far as I could see to the left and the right.

About 10 or 12 at once. Moving a lot faster than I have seen airplanes go over. (Before the covid 19 outbreak.)

I stayed and watched them for about 3 minutes and they just kept coming. So, I quickly got my mobile phone to see if I could get a video of them.

I tried to capture them, but the mobile video didn’t show hardly any of it.

I went upstairs and ask my wife to have a look. She was in bed at time. We looked out of the upstairs bathroom window and by then we caught the last few of the group fading in the distance.

My wife took a couple of pictures. Which did pick some up.

Ironically, I was in the middle of watching ‘project blue book’ close encounters filming episode. I had recorded. So, I went back to carry on watching it.

But my curiosity got the better of me, so I googled and searched to see if anyone else have seen the symectric display of lights.

Then I found my answer they were starlink satellites from space x project. Which in the right conditions and the sun reflects on them they are visible. Solved.

But that isn’t what I am getting in contact with you about. At 10pm I went out to the back garden again with my mobile in hand.

To see if they were still going over and yes but only the odd one on their own.

I took a few pictures on my mobile at the time. Then just above the roof of next door two hazy lit things appeared coming across a different path from the starlink satellites.

At first, they looked like seagulls 2 of them but with a glowing cloud around them. And the 2 shapes moved like two seagulls swooping around.

But I noticed I couldn’t see a seagull in the second one following.

The fact that I was taking pictures of the starlink I decided to take a couple of pictures of these as well as They were moving across above me at about 2 or 3 times the height of my house.

But something just didn’t look right. Then they disappeared over my other neighbours’ roof. When I went back in doors, I had a look at the pictures I had taken.

And one of the seagulls looked like a face with the glowing mist around it. So, on my mobile I screen shot it and expanded then cropped it so I could see closer.

Strangely it wasn’t a seagull at all. But a cross type shape with mist or clouds next to it. But stayed together and moved like a bird.

And I could see a faint shape of a face. A nose and mouth with the cross to the right of it.

The other one didn’t look much of anything. But I thought I would do the same to that. Well... I was stunned when I looked at it. You can clearly see a face side on.

When I change the brightness and shadow in the settings the head of a woman with long curly hair looking up at 10 O clock. with a side view. Was quite apparent.

And what made it stranger is the other picture I took moments before of the same thing. when cropped and enlarged shows a face front on as well...

And when changed setting on mobile another face appears below it. Please have a look at the pics I have sent you may have clearer view or able to adjust brightness or invert the colours etc to get a clearer image.

On my mobile I have changed the shadow and brightness and grey setting to try and see more of the image on a couple of them.

They are the zoomed in ones from the two original distant pictures. If they were clouds of smoke from a chimney it would go in one direction and probably disperse.

But these moved in a ‘s’ shaped path and were slightly illuminated glowing and I still am puzzled to what they were.

Phil Weaver, Queens Rd, Wisbech