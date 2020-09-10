‘We were aware of at least 127 accidents, including one fatal, directly opposite our gates’

In 1989, on retirement from the Metropolitan Police, my wife wanted a ‘garden’ within 50 miles of London.

However, our estate agent found Cranwell Lodge, a five-acre ‘nature reserve’ come orchards in the heart of a village.

We bought it without knowing that it faced a very nasty accident “black spot” – the junction of Main Road and Low Road on the B1101.

Over the ensuing early years, we were aware of at least 127 accidents, including one fatal, directly opposite our gates when a man was knocked off his bike by a lorry.

We have lost part of our gateway twice; next door lost their front wall once (and it is slowly going again) and a neighbour opposite lost his garden fence three times.

Other properties in the village have suffered the same fate!

Speed approaching this junction from the south was a primary factor and in a very close second place traffic turning out of Low Road was blind to all southbound traffic on the B1101.

Twice, I asked Cambridge Constabulary to set up a speed camera at the site and twice it was refused.

Traffic Officers attending the scene on the first occasion told me that the short section of the B1101 from the Junction of the A1101 to Elm School was the most dangerous piece of road in Cambridgeshire!

They told me that there was no place that that they could safely do it!

The Cambridgeshire Highways Authority eventually altered the format of the junction which has given our neighbours front garden fence a reprieve but in doing so they have had to raise the level of the road yet again.

The camber of the road opposite our house and though part of the village is now some 12 inches higher than when we moved here, so much so that when it rains the water runs straight into our drive.

The same problem exists with other properties on our side of the road.

When the Highways Authority last raised the road level, they left a man-hole cover some inches below the road surface which causes tremors every time a lorry hits it, so much so that the house shakes and I am afraid that it will eventually suffer.

To the crux of my letter!

Of late, an ever-increasing number of huge articulated lorries, often with trailers are using the B1101 in both directions and I am afraid that if nothing is done to contain this trend then death is going to happen again!

This part of the B1101 is totally inappropriate for this usage! At the very least the village deserves a width restrictor!

John Barnes, Elm