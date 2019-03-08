LETTER: Prepare for race night with a twist in Doddington

Get read for Doddington’s ‘Race Night with a Twist’ next month. Picture: BRETT RIGBY Archant

Doddington Village Sports and Carnival are busy getting ready for their first ever ‘RACE NIGHT WITH A TWIST’ fundraising event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One hundred per cent of profits will be going straight into this year’s annual Carnival and Sports Day which takes place in the town.

The night is planned to be an exciting twist on the regular horse-racing evening, with six Jockeys competing to finish the short but challenging dice-controlled race-track!

One die determines which horse moves, whilst the other tells that Jockey how many steps forward to move. Sounds easy? If only! Eating challenges and drinking challenges are just some of the hurdles these riders are going to face, with the rest of the audience keenly looking on, hoping that their Tote bets will pay off, bringing them some real money!

RACE NIGHT WITH A TWIST is on Saturday, April 6 2019, in Doddington Village Hall.

Entry on the night is just £5 per person (adults only!) and this also includes a £1 Tote bet.

Doors open at 19:30 and the first race is at 20:00 – don’t miss out!