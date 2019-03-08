Advanced search

LETTER: Prepare for race night with a twist in Doddington

PUBLISHED: 12:22 28 March 2019

Get read for Doddington's 'Race Night with a Twist' next month. Picture: BRETT RIGBY

Get read for Doddington’s ‘Race Night with a Twist’ next month. Picture: BRETT RIGBY

Doddington Village Sports and Carnival are busy getting ready for their first ever ‘RACE NIGHT WITH A TWIST’ fundraising event.

One hundred per cent of profits will be going straight into this year’s annual Carnival and Sports Day which takes place in the town.

The night is planned to be an exciting twist on the regular horse-racing evening, with six Jockeys competing to finish the short but challenging dice-controlled race-track!

One die determines which horse moves, whilst the other tells that Jockey how many steps forward to move. Sounds easy? If only! Eating challenges and drinking challenges are just some of the hurdles these riders are going to face, with the rest of the audience keenly looking on, hoping that their Tote bets will pay off, bringing them some real money!

RACE NIGHT WITH A TWIST is on Saturday, April 6 2019, in Doddington Village Hall.

Entry on the night is just £5 per person (adults only!) and this also includes a £1 Tote bet.

Doors open at 19:30 and the first race is at 20:00 – don’t miss out!

Closure threat for homeless hostel in Wisbech if new deal is not secured

Closure threat for homeless hostel in Wisbech if new deal is not secured. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Wisbech drink driver was more than three times the legal limit

A woman who was three and a half times the legal limit was arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Elm High Road, Wisbech, at the weekend. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Battle of strength in Wisbech

Ironworks strong man competition. Ronnie Monk. Picture: IAN CARTER

Former Wisbech mayor and Conservative councillor explains why he will be standing as an independent in May’s local elections

As mayor Nick Meekins had plenty to cheer about., Will the same be true when the votes are cast on May 2 for elections to local town, parish and district elections in Fenland? Picture: ARCHANT

Lovely bubbly! Firefighters and students raise more than £800 with charity car wash

Charity car wash by Wisbech fire crew alongside students from the Colege of West Anglia Picture: IAN CARTER

