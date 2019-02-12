Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

LETTER: ‘If Santander aimed at losing their customers they are certainly going to achieve that. Bye-bye Santander, you are not the only fish in the sea’

PUBLISHED: 12:56 20 February 2019

The Wisbech branch of Santander bank is among 140 branches across the UK to close after a ‘change in the way customers carry out their banking’. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Wisbech branch of Santander bank is among 140 branches across the UK to close after a ‘change in the way customers carry out their banking’. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

I have been a customer of Santander since 2015. I took up the 123 account which was very rewarding that time and free.

Since then I have seen the 1, 2 and 3% reward interest slashed and a monthly fee of £5 introduced, which consumed all the reward I have gained and over, depending on my financial situation at that time.

They are giving with one hand and taking it away with the other.

After they close the branch and when I will not be able to use them locally I will not spend my time and money travelling to other towns to get the service.

I will simply switch to a different bank like I did before. If Santander aimed at losing their customers they are certainly going to achieve that. Bye-bye Santander, you are not the only fish in the sea.

Most Read

Paedophile on the sex offenders register has girlfriend’s grand children stay over at his house

Paedophile Michael Compton of King's Lynn is given a suspended prison sentence for breaching his prison release conditions.

A card from the Queen for sixty years of marriage

Derek and Ann Hines celebrate their Diamond wedding anniversary. Picture: LILIAN REAM

LETTER: ‘Wisbechians, where are we with these promises? Capital of the Fens? I don’t think so’

LETTER: ‘Wisbechians, where are we with these promises? Capital of the Fens? I don’t think so’. Picture: ARCHANT

‘I owe my life to her’: Ten-year-old from Wisbech receives award after saving her mum’s life when she had a stroke while driving

Ten year old Ella Wharf from Wisbech, has received a Highly Commended Life After Stroke Award for calling for help after her Mum had a stroke while driving. Picture: STROKE ASSOCIATION.

Family’s tribute to woman, 76, killed in collision on B1040

RTC B1040, B1040, Peterborough Monday 18 February 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

#includeImage($article, 225)

Beggar with more than 100 convictions is jailed

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Tory leader in constituency of defecting MP Heidi Allen says they have “in the past – and we will in the future – work with our MP for the benefit of our residents’

Heidi Allen, the former Tory MP for South Cambridgeshire who announced today she has quit the party but will remain as an independent. Her former Conservative colleagues in S Cambs say they will continue to work with her as their MP. Picture; S CAMBS CONSERVATIVES

Council tax set to rise by 1.97 per cent in Fenland

Councillors in Fenland meet on Thursday February 21 to decide the council tax for the coming year. There is considerable behind the scenes movement which could yet see one faction of the ruling Tory group propose alternatives that could lead to NO increase. Picture; ARCHANT

LETTER: ‘If Santander aimed at losing their customers they are certainly going to achieve that. Bye-bye Santander, you are not the only fish in the sea’

The Wisbech branch of Santander bank is among 140 branches across the UK to close after a ‘change in the way customers carry out their banking’. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Dynamic and entrepreneurial’ recruitment agency celebrate their 20th anniversary at the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech

Ruth Whitehurst, managing director of The Workshop (pictured middle left), with her Wisbech team outside the Horsefair Shopping Centre agency. Picture: SUPPLIED

South Cambs MP Heidi Allen defects to new Independent Group

Conservative MP Heidi Allen.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists