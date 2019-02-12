LETTER: ‘If Santander aimed at losing their customers they are certainly going to achieve that. Bye-bye Santander, you are not the only fish in the sea’

The Wisbech branch of Santander bank is among 140 branches across the UK to close after a ‘change in the way customers carry out their banking’. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

I have been a customer of Santander since 2015. I took up the 123 account which was very rewarding that time and free.

Since then I have seen the 1, 2 and 3% reward interest slashed and a monthly fee of £5 introduced, which consumed all the reward I have gained and over, depending on my financial situation at that time.

They are giving with one hand and taking it away with the other.

After they close the branch and when I will not be able to use them locally I will not spend my time and money travelling to other towns to get the service.

I will simply switch to a different bank like I did before. If Santander aimed at losing their customers they are certainly going to achieve that. Bye-bye Santander, you are not the only fish in the sea.