Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

LETTER: ‘I don’t clap for the carers, can’t see how it helps someone. I donate instead’

PUBLISHED: 13:59 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:59 21 April 2020

Nurses join nationwide Clap for Carers NHS initiative to applaud NHS workers and carers fighting the coronavirus pandemic. For Illustrative Purposes. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

Nurses join nationwide Clap for Carers NHS initiative to applaud NHS workers and carers fighting the coronavirus pandemic. For Illustrative Purposes. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

I don’t clap for the carers. Can’t see how it helps someone. I donate instead.

Presumably because I won’t follow the herd, someone took exception to me not hooting, hollering, tooting, banging pan lids and the like and this evening, chose to express their annoyance by firing a firework across the field at me.

It hit one of my ponies, bounced off him, then hit the wall of the wooden stables.

The thought of what would have happened had they been locked in for the night and it landing on the bitumen roof and setting it alive, doesn’t bear thinking about.

Has mob mentality now taken over so that it is perfectly acceptable to endanger life because you don’t think they are joining in with everyone else?

As it happens, I’m not like everyone else and I have never followed the herd. I’m on the autism spectrum.

I suppose years ago, angry villagers would have dragged me out of my home and burned me at the stake for being different. Here in Tydd St Giles, they just shoot fireworks at me.

You may also want to watch:

Of course, what people don’t know is that instead of meaningless clapping, I donate a fiver to the NHS charity.

You see, I don’t feel the need to tell anyone, nor post proud photos of my donation on social media or tell the world how good I am.

Apparently though, I must, otherwise I will get attacked.

A couple of distressed NHS workers have come home to find their pets in a distressed state from the fireworks. What sort of “thank you” is that?

So how about, instead of buying fireworks, send the money to NHS Charities Together.

I don’t suppose you will though. You like fireworks, and all you have to do is be like everyone else and stand banging your saucepan to be one of the herd and accepted.

If you want your spent rocket back, come and get it. I can give you the vet bill at the same time.

Pam Thompson, Tydd St Giles

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Romanian health workers holding Easter celebration fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions

A group of friends who live in Pratt Street, Soham, flouted coronavirus lockdown rules by putting up a “huge gazebo” and holding a garden party to celebrate Easter - before incriminating themselves by tagging each other in photos on Facebook. This picture was uploaded by one of the guests on social media. Picture: FACEBOOK

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Drink driver overturns car - and later a second driver arrested after he ‘fell out of his car’

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing his car in Lynn Road, Wisbech, today (Sunday). No other vehicle was involved. Picture; FEN COPS

‘Major improvement necessary’ at pizza takeaway as council hands them one-star hygiene rating

Pizza Crazy in High Street, Wisbech has received a one-star hygiene rating from Fenland District Council. Picture: Supplied/Google Maps

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

Most Read

Romanian health workers holding Easter celebration fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions

A group of friends who live in Pratt Street, Soham, flouted coronavirus lockdown rules by putting up a “huge gazebo” and holding a garden party to celebrate Easter - before incriminating themselves by tagging each other in photos on Facebook. This picture was uploaded by one of the guests on social media. Picture: FACEBOOK

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Drink driver overturns car - and later a second driver arrested after he ‘fell out of his car’

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing his car in Lynn Road, Wisbech, today (Sunday). No other vehicle was involved. Picture; FEN COPS

‘Major improvement necessary’ at pizza takeaway as council hands them one-star hygiene rating

Pizza Crazy in High Street, Wisbech has received a one-star hygiene rating from Fenland District Council. Picture: Supplied/Google Maps

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Ex-police commissioner will not face criminal charges over explicit photo

Former police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite will not face criminal charges for allegedly sending an indecent image to a woman he had only recently met. The woman will appeal the CPS decision not to prosecute.. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Men ‘acting suspiciously’ on midnight run arrested after police discover ‘four blue tablets’

Two men acting suspiciously in Wisbech were arrested after police found �four blue tablets�. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Village pub sets up free shop and takeaway service to help self-isolators during coronavirus lockdown

The Anchor Inn in Wimblington has been transformed into a free shop and takeaway service for those having to self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: FACEBOOK/THE ANCHOR INN AT WIMBLINGTON

LETTER: ‘I don’t clap for the carers, can’t see how it helps someone. I donate instead’

Nurses join nationwide Clap for Carers NHS initiative to applaud NHS workers and carers fighting the coronavirus pandemic. For Illustrative Purposes. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

‘Major improvement necessary’ at pizza takeaway as council hands them one-star hygiene rating

Pizza Crazy in High Street, Wisbech has received a one-star hygiene rating from Fenland District Council. Picture: Supplied/Google Maps
Drive 24