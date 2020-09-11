Advanced search

Three-bed house in the Fens transformed into secret mini skate park hits the market

PUBLISHED: 11:28 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:22 11 September 2020

Bowl house! This former youth hall transformed into a three-bed house in Terrington St Clement comes complete with a secret skate park. Picture: Attik Estate Agents

Attik Estate Agents

A former Fenland youth hall transformed into a stunning three-bed house complete with a secret indoor skate park has gone up for sale.

St Clements Hall has three bedrooms, an open-plan living room, a spacious garden, a skate bowl, four metre vert wall and mini skate park with three 4’ quarter pipes.

The Terrington St Clement property even featured on a hit-Netflix show ‘Amazing Interiors’ where cameras were allowed in the one-of-a-kind home.

Owner Rob Marsden – who built everything himself to enjoy his hobby from home – is selling up after suffering an injury.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, he said: “I’m 45, I have a broken back and I’m a middle-aged shredder.

“I never thought I would leave this place but I found a place out in the country that I have bought.

“I want to work from home and fix up the new place.

“I’ll make a concrete feature there that I’ll skate — just not inside this time.”

Mr Marsden, a mechanic and garage owner, is advertising the amazing home for £240,000 and hopes the new buyer will leave the park in place.

The 45-year-old used to hold regular meet-ups for local skaters and some of the village youngsters even learned to skate from scratch on the ramps.

Mr Marsden said: “I just love the fact my house looks so ordinary from the outside.

“But, when you actually come in through the doors, you’ve got the last thing you’d ever expect to see in a normal house in a little village in Norfolk.”

The property can be entered via the rear or the side, when entering via the rear of the home you come into the kitchen area of the open-plan living space.

It features wooden flooring throughout, a range of modern fitted units, range cooker, skylight, integrated appliances and Vietnamese slate splash backs.

The dining area is off to one side and to the rear of this area is the lounge space, the perfect place to relax with the lit wood burner in the winter.

A door to the rear leads to the shower room, a window to the rear along with the skylight makes this a really light room, complete with underfloor heating.

It has a fully tiled shower enclosure, w.c and hand basin inset within a granite-topped unit and stunning floor tiles from the public records library in London.

A further door leads to the third bedroom, which is currently used as the utility space.

An external side door leads out onto the parking area with a further internal door leading you into the wow factor room... the skate bowl.

It is complete with a 13’ vert wall, mini skate park and three 4’ quarter pipes and the original wooden flooring is still completely intact beneath the skate park structures.

Stairs lead to the first floor with two further bedrooms, the carpeted master features a large Velux window along with an internal window overlooking the skate park.

For more information, visit: www.rightmove.co.uk/property-for-sale/property-83955202.html

