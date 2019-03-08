Advanced search

250 turn out for charity football match to honour memory of much loved former Wisbech goal keeper Mark Ovendale

PUBLISHED: 15:33 20 May 2019

A special charity match was held in Wisbech with a Town Legends X1 taking on Ovendale FC, the team put together by the family of the late Mark Ovendale. A bumper crowd of 250 turned up. Picture; IAN CARTER

A charity football match to honour the memory of former Wisbech Town goalkeeper Mark Ovendale took place at the weekend with over 250 attending.

Mark represented the Fenmen from 1991 to 1994 before making the successful step up to the Football League; he died of cancer aged 37 in August 2011.

It was the sixth year running that Mark's family had committed to the fund raising event that this year saw a team of Wisbech Legends beat Ovendale FC 6-3.

After the game there were presentations where Mark's mum Janet and sister Tracey received flowers and Mark's aunt received the match ball - that she had sponsored - signed by all the players.

There was a man of the match award for both teams chosen by the officials and Wisbech Town man of match was Lewis Thompson. Ovendale FC man of match was Mark's son James who travelled from Bournemouth with his family to play in memory of his dad.

Prior to his death Mark had been looked after in Glennfield Care Home and even before the game £400 had been raised for their comfort fund from a bingo night.

Final proceeds from the football are being sorted.

