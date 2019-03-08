Gallery

REVIEW: Belle Aire Hemsby are bringing caravan holidays up to date thanks to their new stylish, luxurious accomodation

Belle Aire Hemsby lead the way in seaside beach breaks: The Avonmore caravan is pictured. Archant

A home away from home and just a stone’s throw from the beach, Belle Aire’s six recently modernised caravans (including one that’s fully equipped for disabled holiday-makers) and two boutique chalets come with everything that’s needed for a stress-free break.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Belle Aire Hemsby lead the way in seaside beach breaks: The Avonmore caravan is pictured. Belle Aire Hemsby lead the way in seaside beach breaks: The Avonmore caravan is pictured.

The perfect place for families, couples and their dogs, the new accommodation is like an Ikea brochure brought to life; stylish sofas, soft carpets, comfy beds, a faux fireplace and open plan kitchen layout all help to create a cosy, warm and homely atmosphere. Then there’s the balcony; with two chairs and a coffee table, it’s the perfect place to sit and watch the sun.

Most caravans can feel cramped and claustrophobic but thanks to the way Belle Aire’s have been designed there’s plenty of space to move around - and no shortage of plug and USB sockets so younger ones can stay connected while away from their friends...

Bringing the holiday park experience up to date for the 21st century is something that Sally Burrell Ward, who ten years ago took over the family business - which was started by her father in the 1970s - is keen to achieve.

Seals on the beach at nearby Horsey. Picture: BELLE AIRE. Seals on the beach at nearby Horsey. Picture: BELLE AIRE.

“We want to raise the bar a bit; we’re trying to up the game,” she begins. “When I took over I thought ‘this whole experience has to change because time has moved on’.”

Retaining the traditional seaside experience - but with extra comfort and more varied entertainment, essentially.

“People still want the bingotastic seaside experience with fish and chips - they still want this simple kind of holiday... but no-one wants to make their own bed,” Sally says. “So we thought we would do something that’s nicer than the bog standard, bringing the caravans and chalets up to the 21st century and beyond.”

Belle Aire Hemsby lead the way in seaside beach breaks: The Avonmore caravan is pictured. Belle Aire Hemsby lead the way in seaside beach breaks: The Avonmore caravan is pictured.

Two more new additions are the bandstand - which acts as a stage for a summer music festival (August 18) and the on-site cafe/shop (transformed from a derelict building) which sells homemade cakes, freshly baked rolls in the morning and gift and toys for children; there’s also an arts and crafts section to entertain youngsters.

Also recently refurbished is the modernised clubhouse bar which hosts live entertainment including bingo in the evenings, stand-up comedy, magic and of, course, musicians from the local area.

No visit to Hemsby is complete without a trip to see hundreds of seals sunbathing on the beach at nearby Horsey. And for lunch, The Fisherman’s Return pub in nearby Winterton offers delicious food at an affordable price...

Belle Aire Hemsby lead the way in seaside beach breaks: The Avonmore caravan is pictured. Belle Aire Hemsby lead the way in seaside beach breaks: The Avonmore caravan is pictured.

Combining the traditional with plenty of modern touches, Belle Aire is reinventing the idea of a UK seaside holiday: by adding a sense of luxury but keeping the prices affordable, they are setting a new standard for British beach breaks.

To check availability and book your holiday visit www.hemsbybelleaire.co.uk

Book before March 31 and save 20 per cent by entering voucher code: MARCH20.

The dunes on the beach at Horsey. Picture: BELLE AIRE. The dunes on the beach at Horsey. Picture: BELLE AIRE.

Belle Aire Hemsby lead the way in seaside beach breaks: The Richmond, which is fully equipped for disabled users, is pictured. Belle Aire Hemsby lead the way in seaside beach breaks: The Richmond, which is fully equipped for disabled users, is pictured.

Belle Aire Hemsby lead the way in seaside beach breaks: The Richmond, which is fully equipped for disabled users, is pictured. Belle Aire Hemsby lead the way in seaside beach breaks: The Richmond, which is fully equipped for disabled users, is pictured.

Belle Aire Hemsby lead the way in seaside beach breaks: The Richmond, which is fully equipped for disabled users, is pictured. Belle Aire Hemsby lead the way in seaside beach breaks: The Richmond, which is fully equipped for disabled users, is pictured.