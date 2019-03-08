Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

The remarkable story of a remarkable young man with Down syndrome who joined Weight Watchers and has shed a remarkable 61 lbs

PUBLISHED: 17:03 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 26 April 2019

Ashley White, 29, has shed a remarkable 61 lbs since joining the Wisbech Weight Watchers. His has been an inspirational journey. Picture; WEIGHT WATCHERS

Ashley White, 29, has shed a remarkable 61 lbs since joining the Wisbech Weight Watchers. His has been an inspirational journey. Picture; WEIGHT WATCHERS

Archant

A young man with Down syndrome has won the admiration of a Wisbech slimming group after shedding a remarkable 61 lbs.

Ashley White, 29, joined Weight Watchers four years ago because of health issues over his weight.

His integration into the group and the support he received has held up him as a role model by club members.

At the start of his weight loss journey he weighed 15st 6lb but is now down to 11st 1lb, a loss of 4st 5lbs.

His decision to join the club came after a Weight Watchers member chatted with Ashley in the charity shop where they both do voluntary work.

“He's now able to be up and down stairs all day with stock to help the ladies in the shop, which he would have been unable to do without losing all this weight,” said a Weight Watchers (WW) spokesman.

“Ashley joined WW because of health problems; Ashley was struggling to walk his knees and back hurt, also he was diagnosed with sleep apnoea and his life was at risk. “He had to sleep with a mask on. He was unhappy, overweight and we could not go on, and became depressed.”

The spokesman said: “Ashley's mum is a member of WW and wanted to take Ashley to meetings but thought he would not cope with a healthy eating plan.

You may also want to watch:

“Ashley has a learning disability which can lead to outbursts of behaviour and his mum knew he would struggle.”

With the support of Pauline and her team “Ashley has become a very happy sociable member of WW” said the spokesman.

“He has coped with the plan and loved attending the meetings. He is accepted and supported by all the members.

“Pauline is always on hand to take time to support giving stickers and certificates throughout his weight loss journey. Ashley has made many friends in the group and all are so proud of him.”

Ashley has taken on board he needs to exercise and can jog run dance and sail.

And he loves all his new clothes.

Ashley's mum did not think he would stop eating cakes which he loved. But he has become good at making choices when the family is out and is aware not to overeat and loves fruit and salads.

“WW has changed his life and Ashley's mum want others to know that anyone can do it,” said the spokesman.

Most Read

Drivers warned of delays as an abnormal load - think 30 cars split into two lanes - makes its way from Port Sutton Bridge to Cambridgeshire sub station

Port Sutton Bridge load: Photos depict the actual load now awaiting transportation at Port Sutton Bridge whilst others show a similar load previously conveyed from there by the same company, Coilletts, Picture; COLLETTS

Arson attack on Wisbech store in the early hours - damage could run into thousands

Haran's All In One Store in Norfolk Street, Wisbech, was targeted by arsonists earlier today. Extensive damage has been caused. The owners preferred not to comment when we contacted them. Picture; IAN CARTER

Fire destroys former Toys R Us store in Peterborough - it took fire crews five hours to make sure blaze was out

Multiple Fire crews tackle blaze at closed Toys R Us store. Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough Tuesday 23 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

His name is James Thompson, he’s 23 and from March, and he sometimes calls himself Jim Lee - and he’s wanted by police for violent attack

WANTED BY POLICE: James Thompson, also known as Jim Lee, 23, from March, assaulted a woman in her 20s during an argument, leaving her with serious injuries.

Marshland St James man to go on trial after motorcyclist killed in crash on A47 towards Wisbech

Marshland St James man to go on trial after motorcyclist killed in crash on A47 towards Wisbech

Most Read

Drivers warned of delays as an abnormal load - think 30 cars split into two lanes - makes its way from Port Sutton Bridge to Cambridgeshire sub station

Port Sutton Bridge load: Photos depict the actual load now awaiting transportation at Port Sutton Bridge whilst others show a similar load previously conveyed from there by the same company, Coilletts, Picture; COLLETTS

Arson attack on Wisbech store in the early hours - damage could run into thousands

Haran's All In One Store in Norfolk Street, Wisbech, was targeted by arsonists earlier today. Extensive damage has been caused. The owners preferred not to comment when we contacted them. Picture; IAN CARTER

Fire destroys former Toys R Us store in Peterborough - it took fire crews five hours to make sure blaze was out

Multiple Fire crews tackle blaze at closed Toys R Us store. Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough Tuesday 23 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

His name is James Thompson, he’s 23 and from March, and he sometimes calls himself Jim Lee - and he’s wanted by police for violent attack

WANTED BY POLICE: James Thompson, also known as Jim Lee, 23, from March, assaulted a woman in her 20s during an argument, leaving her with serious injuries.

Marshland St James man to go on trial after motorcyclist killed in crash on A47 towards Wisbech

Marshland St James man to go on trial after motorcyclist killed in crash on A47 towards Wisbech

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

‘This is not going to define George for ever’ says sister who tells of the troubled teenage years of the brother sentenced for £200,000 Soham fraud

Troubled past of George Leech, 20; custody photo (right) from Cambs Police after sentencing at crown court. But on the left is the sky dive for charity he did last autumn to support cancer charity. Picture; FAMILY/POLICE

How much did you say Macmillan support group raise in Wisbech last year? £34,677. Say that again. £34,677. Wow

Amazing result by the Macmillan fundraising group in Wisbech who raised £34,677 last year to support people living with cancer in the area. Picture; MACMILLAN

The remarkable story of a remarkable young man with Down syndrome who joined Weight Watchers and has shed a remarkable 61 lbs

Ashley White, 29, has shed a remarkable 61 lbs since joining the Wisbech Weight Watchers. His has been an inspirational journey. Picture; WEIGHT WATCHERS

‘Ruthless’ scammers jailed for 21 years for ripping off elderly victims of £3m

Barry Spearing, Muhammed Tanveer and Shaun Cross. Pictures: Bedfordshire Police

MP Steve Barclay meets staff at North Cambs Hospital following first phase of £8 million redevelopment

MP Steve Barclay at the official opening of the North Cambs Hospital redevelopment.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists