Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Special Report

The unforgettable week reporter Harry Rutter mastered the art of skiing in the beautiful French Alps

18 December, 2018 - 12:40
An unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

An unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Archant

It took just one week for reporter Harry Rutter to master the French ski slopes as he took “the trip of a lifetime” this year.

FACTFILE:

• A week’s fully hosted ski holiday to the high altitude resort of Plan Peisey Les Arcs, with direct access to the Paradiski region with its 425km of pistes, costs from £609pp in winter 2018-19.

• The price includes return Gatwick flights (Manchester + £20), transfers, seven nights accommodation in a comfortable, homely chalet, with cooked breakfast, home made afternoon cakes and tea, three-course evening meals with wine (six nights) and the services of a friendly chalet host.

• A week’s stay at the Chalet Bayona costs from £639pp. Contact Ski Beat on 01273 855100, www.skibeat.co.uk.

• Ski Beat has been organising high quality fully catered ski chalet holidays to the French Alps for over 30 years.

• This coming winter Ski Beat’s charismatic chalet hosts will welcome guests in over fifty chalets, in nine snow sure resorts.

I’d always wanted to give skiing a try, so when the opportunity came about I knew I couldn’t say no.

Where I’m from there’s not really a lot of snow… it is England after all. So I, along with 11 others, jetted out to Plan Peisey to give skiing a shot.

We stayed with Ski Beat in the beautiful Chalet Bayona and were looked after by British hosts Sue and Simon who gave us a warm welcome upon arrival.

Plan Peisey is part of a network of five villages and different slopes for all abilities. The thing that shocked me most was the large scale of the resort.

An unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTERAn unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Waking up in paradise

When we arrived I went straight to mine and my partner’s room to unpack. We had a stunning view of the hills from our balcony and could see for miles.

The first thing you’d see in the morning was the sun rising from behind the mountain and people travelling down hill in the ‘crab cage’ shuttles.

Included in our trip was a cooked breakfast in the morning, afternoon tea following our ski lessons and a three-course evening meal, every day.

An unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTERAn unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

My first morning on the slopes

It was day one and the nerves started to kick in as I put on my much-needed crash helmet and carried my skis up to the slopes.

This is where we met our ESF instructor Fred. He had spent most of his life in France and a large per cent teaching the sport to newbies like us, I felt safe.

We started with no ski poles, just practising stopping and starting. I’d be lying if I said none of us fell over… because we did, a lot.

An unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTERAn unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

It wasn’t long before we all felt comfortable enough to mount the ski lift and head up to the beginner’s section half way up the hill.

We spent the morning learning how to snow plough – this is when your skis are shaped like a triangle to help you slow down and come to a stop.

After a morning of repeating the same manoeuvre to build the muscle memory, we all headed back to the chalet.

Our hosts had laid out a fresh coffee and walnut cake and baguettes for us all, a message on the table read “We hope you have enjoyed your first day”.

An unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTERAn unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Taking an impromptu tour

The next day, after another successful morning on the slopes, learning how to ski parallel with the help of Fred’s right-hand girl Anais, we took a tour.

Not a guided tour, we all just jumped on the cage shuttles and went for a wonder around our home for the next week.

This is where we quickly realised we were probably the only Brits for miles and when asking for directions all we got were pan-faced looks.

An unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTERAn unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

We did find our way to a lovely bar where we all had a drink and got to know each other better. We were joined by the venue’s white husky pup.

“Yep, that is a real-life igloo”

After (a few) drinks at the bar we continued our walk. We stumbled across what can only be described as Pingu’s dream mansion.

Yep, a real-life igloo made with real-life snow. Of course we couldn’t resist the temptation and all took turns to sit inside the marvellous creation.

An unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTERAn unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

As night fell we decided it was time to head back to the chalet where we would enjoy our three-course meal with our hosts Sue and Simon.

Our confidence built

After a few days going up and down the French Alps we all realised that we weren’t actually that bad and felt we could take it one step further.

After getting permission from Fred, we returned to the slopes after our morning lessons for an after-hours ‘sesh’.

An unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTERAn unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Admittedly it was more nerve-racking without our pal Fred. But we picked it up quickly and were soon ready to participate in the BBC’s Ski Sunday.

We did it!

It was the last day of our trip and we were now all skiers, it felt like a wild dream, topping 35mph down the hills.

I can not only thank our wonderful Fred, but I can also thank my skiing comrades for picking me up when I fell down, both mentally and physically.

An unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTERAn unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Skiing aside, our trip really was something else. Not only have I never seen so much snow in my life, but I don’t think I’ve ever laughed as much as I did.

The activities Ski Beat set up for us were so much fun. This included a hilarious comedy night, a live music show and a pub quiz, to name a few.

This honestly was the trip of a lifetime. Our chalet hosts treated us like royalty and made sure everyone had a wonderful time in Plan Peisey.

An unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTERAn unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

An unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTERAn unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

An unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTERAn unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

An unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTERAn unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

An unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTERAn unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

An unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTERAn unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

An unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTERAn unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

An unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTERAn unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

An unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTERAn unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

An unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTERAn unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

An unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTERAn unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

An unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTERAn unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

An unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTERAn unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

An unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTERAn unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

An unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTERAn unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

An unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTERAn unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

An unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTERAn unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

An unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTERAn unforgettable week with great new friends in Plan Peisey, France. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Wisbech Standard visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Wisbech Standard staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Wisbech Standard account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Woman ‘grabbed and dragged down alleyway’ in Wisbech attack

Woman ‘grabbed and dragged down alleyway’ in Wisbech attack on Nene Quay on December 15. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Police hunt for attacker who left man with ‘minor injuries’ following road rage incident in Wisbech

A man has been left with minor injuries following a road rage incident in Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Shoppers take up the mannequin challenge in Wisbech store

Live mannequin event at Peacocks in Wisbech. Ben Teun. Picture: IAN CARTER

Driver suffers ‘serious injuries’ after Fenland ditch crash that saw driver’s head smash through van front window

Pictures from the scene where a van driver’s head was forced through the front window of the van they were driving. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

Father Christmas, snow, hot soup and delighted faces as Wisbech Bandstand hosts a highly successful Christmas concert with Manea Band

Christmas concert at Wisbech Bandstand was a great success. Manea Band and Father Christmas were among the attracts - and there was a snow storm for the children. Picture; IAN CARTER

Most Read

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

WATCH: Denver Clinton arrives by helicopter at celebrity charity football match in Dereham

Denver Clinton shaking hands with the players from Delete Cancer FC. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Junior school showing significant improvements after latest monitoring inspection

Joanna Pedlow, executive head of Toftwood Infant School, near Dereham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Prison officer receives fine and ban after being caught drink-driving

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, The Court House, College Lane, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt.

Breckland Council re-considers planning calls after review threats, but one decision stands

The Beeston village sign. Picture: Graham Corney

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Wisbech left with nothing to show for hard-working effort away at table-topping Holt

Wisbech's Will Lankfer, David Wadsley and Luke Green

Pete Tong announces Cambridgeshire date for next summer

Pete Tong - Ibiza Classics - at Newmarket Raceourse

MP speaks of ‘some very serious issues’ in respect of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and hopes they are resolved ‘very quickly’

Shailesh Vara MP who has broken ranks and spoken publicly of his concerns over the running of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman ‘grabbed and dragged down alleyway’ in Wisbech attack

Woman ‘grabbed and dragged down alleyway’ in Wisbech attack on Nene Quay on December 15. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Golden Age Fair attracts 140 to its latest outing at Friday Bridge helping over 60s with advice and support

Golden Age Fair at Friday Bridge: from left, Cllr Will Sutton, Father Christmas (AKA Cllr Sam Clark), Cllr Mike Cornwell and Derek Bond from the Carers’ Trust. Picture; AMY AMPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists