REVIEW: Wild Rose is a moving and homegrown answer to A Star Is Born

PUBLISHED: 12:56 16 April 2019

Jessie Buckley delivers a star turn as Rose-Lynn in Wild Rose, which is now showing at the Light Cinema in Wisbech.

Archant

The homegrown answer to A Star Is Born, Wild Rose is a moving story about the importance of chasing your dreams – no matter what the cost.

Jessie Buckley delivers a star turn as Rose-Lynn, a woman on a quest to become a country music star, while also grappling with the responsibilities of being recently released from prison and a young mother of two children.

Showcasing her singing skills as well as acting talent, Buckley's performance is award-worthy: constantly trying to balance her hopes of success while having a family to look after.

It's a wholesome and humble journey to success as she goes off the rails, frustrated by the confines of her everyday life, and comes into conflict with her mum (played brilliantly by Julie Walters) who doesn't quite believe in her daughter's talent and is, ultimately, fed up of having the children dumped on her without any notice.

As the cracks begin to show and Rose-Lynn pursues what she thinks will be a better life in Nashville, the importance of family and home comes into sharp focus.

Often funny as well as emotional, it's a well put together drama musical with a brilliant soundtrack to boot.

Wild Rose is now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech. For screening dates, times and tickets visit https://wisbech.lightcinemas.co.uk/wild-rose

