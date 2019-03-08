Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

REVIEW: Jordan Peele’s Us is an innovative subversion of horror

PUBLISHED: 12:55 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:55 28 March 2019

An innovative subversion of the horror genre, Us is another inventive and unnerving Jordan Peele masterpiece. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH.

An innovative subversion of the horror genre, Us is another inventive and unnerving Jordan Peele masterpiece. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH.

Archant

An innovative subversion of the horror genre, Us is another inventive and unnerving Jordan Peele masterpiece.

An innovative subversion of the horror genre, Us is another inventive and unnerving Jordan Peele masterpiece. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH. An innovative subversion of the horror genre, Us is another inventive and unnerving Jordan Peele masterpiece. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH.

Lulling the audience into a false sense of security - thanks to a soundtrack that begins with classic 90s hip-hop anthems like Luniz ‘5 on It’ - everything is laid out to give the appearance of a normal bickering family trying to block out real life; and the first 30 minutes is more comedic than scary.

As they arrive at their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends, it doesn’t take long before things start to take an unusual turn...

The atmosphere is gradually transformed by the jarringly eerie orchestral score, unnerving camera angles and a force-to-be-reckoned-with performance from Lupita Nyong’o (the breakout star of 12 Years A Slave), who carries the entire movie and will do anything to protect her children.

An innovative subversion of the horror genre, Us is another inventive and unnerving Jordan Peele masterpiece. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH. An innovative subversion of the horror genre, Us is another inventive and unnerving Jordan Peele masterpiece. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH.

Meanwhile dad Gabe (played brilliantly by Black Panther’s Winston Duke) is oblivious to all the strange occurrences and skeptical about what it could mean.

What starts like a The Strangers style home invasion quickly turns into something far more sinister as a blood-thirsty doppelgänger family - each carrying a pair of scissors, creepy smiles on their faces and blank stares - arrive enraged out of jealousy.

While there’s plenty of chaotic bloodshed and nasty deaths to satisfy horror fans, Us doesn’t play out like your typical genre movie. Instead, the labyrinth of twists and turns are genuinely unexpected, leaving the audience with plenty to think about after the credits roll.

An innovative subversion of the horror genre, Us is another inventive and unnerving Jordan Peele masterpiece. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH. An innovative subversion of the horror genre, Us is another inventive and unnerving Jordan Peele masterpiece. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH.

Us is now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech. For screening dates, times and tickets visit www.wisbech.lightcinemas.co.uk/us

Most Read

Closure threat for homeless hostel in Wisbech if new deal is not secured

Closure threat for homeless hostel in Wisbech if new deal is not secured. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Wisbech drink driver was more than three times the legal limit

A woman who was three and a half times the legal limit was arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Elm High Road, Wisbech, at the weekend. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Battle of strength in Wisbech

Ironworks strong man competition. Ronnie Monk. Picture: IAN CARTER

Former Wisbech mayor and Conservative councillor explains why he will be standing as an independent in May’s local elections

As mayor Nick Meekins had plenty to cheer about., Will the same be true when the votes are cast on May 2 for elections to local town, parish and district elections in Fenland? Picture: ARCHANT

Lovely bubbly! Firefighters and students raise more than £800 with charity car wash

Charity car wash by Wisbech fire crew alongside students from the Colege of West Anglia Picture: IAN CARTER

Most Read

Closure threat for homeless hostel in Wisbech if new deal is not secured

Closure threat for homeless hostel in Wisbech if new deal is not secured. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Wisbech drink driver was more than three times the legal limit

A woman who was three and a half times the legal limit was arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Elm High Road, Wisbech, at the weekend. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Battle of strength in Wisbech

Ironworks strong man competition. Ronnie Monk. Picture: IAN CARTER

Former Wisbech mayor and Conservative councillor explains why he will be standing as an independent in May’s local elections

As mayor Nick Meekins had plenty to cheer about., Will the same be true when the votes are cast on May 2 for elections to local town, parish and district elections in Fenland? Picture: ARCHANT

Lovely bubbly! Firefighters and students raise more than £800 with charity car wash

Charity car wash by Wisbech fire crew alongside students from the Colege of West Anglia Picture: IAN CARTER

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

REVIEW: Jordan Peele’s Us is an innovative subversion of horror

An innovative subversion of the horror genre, Us is another inventive and unnerving Jordan Peele masterpiece. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH.

100 per cent pass rate for Wisbech computing students for second time this year

Wisbech studentsPovilas Ambrasas, Jack Andrassy, Kacper Drobka, Arijus Gestautas, Rafael Pereira Dos Santos, Dante MacAdam, Jake Mattless and Dima Samankov achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in one of their computer-based exams – for the second time this year. Picture: CWA.

LETTER: School parking hell at Trafford Park in Wisbech

Cars illegally parked in Trafford Park, Wisbech. Picture: SUPPLIED

Police will focus on ‘personal financial transactions’ of former manager says FACT board after computer with 20,000 emails seized

Former FACT manager Jo Philpott whose management of the March based community transport group is being scrutinised by a new police investigation. The current board confirmed her 'personal financial transactions' to be part of the police investigation.

Bingo tombola raises £1,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support

Margaret Bishop, Linda Sidgwick, Margaret Ward, Ann Bailes and Ann Cross at the cheque presentation.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists