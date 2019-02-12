Advanced search

The final in the Dragon training trilogy - but it doesn’t matter if you haven’t seen the first two

How To Train Your Dragon: The HIdden World. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH

For feel-good half term fun this final instalment of the DreamWorks’ dragon-riding trilogy, is a must watch this month.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is just shy of two hours but you would never know, because time flies along at a pace as the action unfolds with drama, love and laughs.

A band of misfit Vikings have learned to happily live alongside the dragons they once feared.

Meanwhile, the unlikely hero of the third part of this movie, a self doubting teen called Hiccup, has grown into an almost confident Viking leader for the island of Berk, alongside his trusty companion dragon Toothless.

Let me stop here. Trilogy you say? Do you need to have watched the first two dragon movies?

The answer is a resounding no. It doesn’t matter one bit. The film stands alone in it’s own right and makes perfect sense whether or not you saw the first and second ones in 2010 and 2014 respectively.

Back to the plot.

“Hidden World” is a piece of cartoon animation genius which focuses on how the Vikings must escape a band of poachers who want to kill their dragons.

In their quest to find a mystical land at the other side of the horizon, the characters fight their way through plenty of battles, scripted to feel more like WWII aeroplane bomber scenes as oppose to cartoon characters riding on weird and wonderful dragons.

Running alongside their journey to a safe new home, a mystical white dragon appears on the scene, dubbed the Light Fury.

And here we have a recipe for dragon love at first sight, leading to an emotional good bye scene as Hiccup the hero realises he has to let go of his best friend, Toothless.

The movie is fast paced with impressive visuals, but then they ought to be. The movie reportedly cost $129 million to produce.

• Rated PG. Running time 1hr 44 minutes.

• How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is now showing at The Light, Wisbech. For screening dates, times and tickets visit The Light website.

