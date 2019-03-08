Video

REVIEW: Toy Story 4 is a heartwarming story about the importance of friendship

Toy Story 4, which sees the return of Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie and introduces Forky, is now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech. Archant

Woody, Buzz and friends are back and as loveable as ever as Toy Story returns for a fourth instalment more than 20 years after the original embedded itself in the hearts of adults and children around the world.

Carrying a poignant message about parenthood and the pains of letting go, it's a touching and at times emotional addition to the Pixar franchise which continues to stand the test of time.

All the much-loved toys - including Bo Peep, Rex and Jessie - fill the silver screen with joy and happiness, helping to create a film that acts as a welcome throwback to simpler times.

Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that's Andy or Bonnie.

But when Bonnie's beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voiced by Tony Hale) declares himself as "trash" and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy - their unlikely friendship is a joy to watch, as Woody plays the big brother role and encourages Forky to see how great life is as a toy...

Emphasising the importance of friendship and having someone or something there to help you get through the most difficult of times, the newest instalment sits alongside the trilogy brilliantly.

Overall, children will love Toy Story 4 because of its colourful animation and loveable characters, while for parents there are plenty of deeper meanings at the movie's heart.

For screening dates, times and tickets visit www.wisbech.lightcinemas.co.uk/toy-story-4