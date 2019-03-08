Advanced search

Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway flip the tables in comedy con caper The Hustle

PUBLISHED: 15:25 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:26 23 May 2019

The Hustle is now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech.

Archant

Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway flip the tables in The Hustle, a witty comedy caper where the women are in charge.

Rebel steals the show with her effortlessly funny one-liners and physical comedy as struggling Penny, a small-time scammer who is rinsing rich men for their money by 'Catfishing' them.

Contrastingly, Anne is a great fit for Penny's high class counterpart Josephine Chesterfield who lives in a mansion in the south of France, obviously.

Together, they team up to take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them: and what ensues is a James Bond meets Kingsman sequence of training - but with the focus being on successful woman.

There are plenty of laugh-out-loud moments (mostly thanks to Rebel, a natural comedy actress) and, perhaps expectedly, a romantic sub-plot that helps to drive the narrative later on in the movie.

The Hustle is now showing at the Light Cinema in Wisbech. Visit wisbech.lightcinemas.co.uk/the-hustle for screening dates, times and tickets.

