Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway flip the tables in comedy con caper The Hustle
PUBLISHED: 15:25 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:26 23 May 2019
Archant
Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway flip the tables in The Hustle, a witty comedy caper where the women are in charge.
Rebel steals the show with her effortlessly funny one-liners and physical comedy as struggling Penny, a small-time scammer who is rinsing rich men for their money by 'Catfishing' them.
Contrastingly, Anne is a great fit for Penny's high class counterpart Josephine Chesterfield who lives in a mansion in the south of France, obviously.
Together, they team up to take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them: and what ensues is a James Bond meets Kingsman sequence of training - but with the focus being on successful woman.
There are plenty of laugh-out-loud moments (mostly thanks to Rebel, a natural comedy actress) and, perhaps expectedly, a romantic sub-plot that helps to drive the narrative later on in the movie.
