REVIEW: Spies In Disguise is an eye-popping animated action-comedy

PUBLISHED: 15:14 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:14 03 January 2020

Will Smith and Spider-Man’s Tom Holland make for an unlikely duo in eye-popping animated action-comedy Spies In Disguise. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH

Will Smith and Spider-Man's Tom Holland make for an unlikely duo in eye-popping animated action-comedy Spies In Disguise.

Set in the high-octane globe-trotting world of international espionage, Smith is the perfect fit for the role of smooth, suave and debonair super spy Lance Sterling who - in a very tongue in cheek way - drinks from a #1 Spy mug but refuses to let anyone help him.

That is the case, until he finds himself needing assistance from scientist Walter Beckett (played with a naive, kill them with kindness charm by Holland) who prefers to use glitter bombs and projections of cute cats to pacify his enemies rather than actual violence.

But what Walter lacks in social skills he makes up for in smarts and invention, creating the awesome gadgets Lance uses on his epic missions. When an experiment goes rather wrong it leaves them having to rely on each other in a whole new way; in a standout series of scenes big-headed Sterling is cut down to size as a thick-eyebrowed blue and grey pigeon, leaving him with no choice but to make do with his new stature and a flock of loveable but idiotic mates.

The supporting cast is full of big, albeit slightly random, stars including Karen Gillan and Rashida Jones but none more so than DJ Khaled who voices a young and hip trainee investigator. The soundtrack, too, has been well thought out: executive produced by Mark Ronson, it's clear that a lot of money has spent on this production to try and make it as big as possible.

Thanks to the high-octane car chases there's also a touch of the Fast & Furious series, while the slow motion finale plays out brilliantly with the song 'Why Do Birds Suddenly Appear?' playing as they go flying in the air.

But at the heart of the movie there's a message about standing up for yourself and always getting back up; because, of course, there's got to be something that children can take away from it.

Overall, Spies In Disguise is extremely silly but there's nothing wrong with some lighthearted escapism that's perfectly suited for all the family.

Spies In Disguise is now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech.

For screening dates, times and tickets visit www.wisbech.lightcinemas.co.uk/spies-in-disguise

