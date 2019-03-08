REVIEW: Shazam! delivers a giant dose of tongue in cheek super hero fun

Shazam! The lightest super hero movie form the DC Universe and a must see for the holidays. Archant

Expect a giant dose of kapow! blam! and zap! in this fast paced, fun-filled, super hero film that pokes fun at the genre with a few serious messages thrown in for good measure.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shazam is family goofball fun at its finest, but also perfect for the young at heart, telling the story of foster kids in a group care home who find their inner power.

Probably the lightest film offering yet from DC Comics’ extended universe, the key character, Billy Batson (Asher Angel), is 14 and keeps running away from foster care in search of his mother.

He is finally placed in a group home where he shares a room with his witty but much bullied foster brother Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer).

In a bizarre twist of universal fate Billy is made ‘Champion’ to save the universe and on uttering the magical words Shazam! is turned from a beleaguered teenager into a ripped super hero with an enviable skill set including speed, strength and lightning power finger zapping to Queen.

Zachary Levi plays the lovable, but hapless adult super hero who uses his new identity to save a few folk, buy beer, saunter into a strip club and go viral on YouTube.

However, the evil Dr Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong) is after Billy’s powers, hell-bent on revenge after being told as a child, by both his father and an ancient wise wizard, that he is useless.

There’s a message of family unity as we watch Billy and his foster siblings bond and as the movie ends (I wont spoil it here) it is clear there will be a sequel.

I can’t wait.

Duration: 2 hours 12 minutes

PG