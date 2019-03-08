Video

Adorable animated animals run wild in The Secret Life of Pets 2

The Secret Life of Pets 2 is now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech. Archant

Adorable animated animals run wild in The Secret Life of Pets 2 as the furry friends of New York City team up for a good v evil mission.

All the action - which this time incorporates life on the farm and the myriad of animals that come with it - takes place while the adult owners remain blissfully unaware of what their pets are getting up to.

The world in which the animals live is vibrantly brought to life on screen thanks to brilliant animation and great voice acting led by comedian Kevin Hart who plays a fluffy white rabbit who thinks he's a superhero.

There's also the arrival of new characters including Daisy played by Tiffany Haddish and Harrison Ford who suits the gruff moddy sheepdog role brilliantly.

The audience is also introduced to an adorable white tiger who wants to be free from life in the circus, and my favourite new addition was a crazy cat-loving grandma who really steps on it when she needs to.

The star of the show, though, is nonchalant cat Chloe (Lake Bell) who just lazes around - and will happy throw up a fur ball to get attention.

As well as the colourful characters with loveable personalities, considering it's a children's film there are some big messages to take away - about parenthood, finding your inner strength and being able to let go.

For screening dates, times and tickets visit www.wisbech.lightcinemas.co.uk/the-secret-life-of-pets-2