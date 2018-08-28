Advanced search

New play explores funny real-life experiences of Britain’s aging population

PUBLISHED: 10:59 13 January 2019

The cast and crew of The Wisdom Club

Archant

Funny, charming and thought-provoking play The Wisdom Club will be performed at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds from January 30 to February 9.

Written by Danusia Iwaszko (A Labour of Love) and directed by Roger Haines (Calendar Girls, The Go-Between), the play explores the real-life experiences of Britain’s ageing population from their humorous perspective.

Starring as Megan is Liz Crowther whose stage credits include Oliver Twist (Regents Park) and The White Devil (Royal Shakespeare Company). Susanna will be played by Carol Starks whose theatre credits include Dirty Dancing (Aldwych Theatre), Sweeney Todd (Royal National Theatre).

Playing Rani is Souad Faress who audiences will recognise as the voice of Usha from The Archers (BBC Radio 4), the Dosh Khaleen High Priestess in Game of Thrones (HBO) while Lenny will be played by John Branwell who most recently appeared in Mike Leigh’s feature film Peterloo.

Performances are at 2pm, 3pm and 7.30pm.

To book tickets visit www.theatreroyal.org/shows/the-wisdom-club-2/

